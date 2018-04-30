As state and local officials discuss the method of distributing the latest Hurricane Harvey disaster aid, one thing is very clear — there are two sets of rules.
One set of rules applies to the city of Houston and Harris County. Officials up there get to handle how they manage the funds. The other set of rules applies to the other 40-plus counties Harvey hit in August. In this case, the state gets to manage the funds.
We agree, in terms of numbers, that because of its size, more homes were damaged by Harvey’s flooding. But if you look at it proportionally, cities such as Rockport, Port Arthur and Dickinson were hit hardest by the storm.
Last month, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner complained the city was being left out of the discussion of a plan to handle disaster relief funds.
“How can you put together an action plan when the city of Houston is not at the table?” the mayor said in a Houston Chronicle story. “There’s a lack of cooperation. We just need to get that worked out and, quite frankly, we need to get that worked out yesterday.”
He also said the Texas General Land Office, which is managing the state’s share of the federal disaster money, was “not being a good partner.”
So, when the draft plan was released, Houston was allowed to manage the bulk of the funds coming to it, but for the rest of the cities and counties devastated by Harvey, the state would manage it.
The plan proposes sending $2.3 billion directly to the city of Houston and Harris County, for those entities to manage their own housing recovery program.
For the remaining parts of Texas, the land office proposed a “state-run model” that administers housing funds — for things like buyouts and homeowner reimbursements — through the agency or regional groups, such as the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
In Galveston last week, county commissioners discussed the state’s plan and, they too, disagreed with it.
“We need to run our own housing program because we know what’s best here,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Clark said.
County Judge Mark Henry noted the state wanted to run the housing program in the county from Austin.
So, why the two sets of rules?
In the end, Houston got its way. It also got its way in the immediate aftermath, when it complained the state was not doing enough. Shortly thereafter, Gov. Greg Abbott showed up with a check for $50 million for the city.
Hurricane Harvey hit Houston hard. It hit all of the Gulf Coast hard.
But Houston and Harris County officials’ cries for more and faster action from the federal and state governments tend to drown out the voices of the officials in the surrounding counties.
• Dave Mathews
