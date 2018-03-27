We have no doubt that officials with the Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness would like to avoid a panic over news that about 9,500 patients were potentially exposed to three serious viruses because of lapses in sterilization practices at a Texas City dental clinic.
The official response to this unfortunate situation has undermined that goal in several instances, however.
Among the things that might cause people to panic is a sense that officials managing the problem are being less than perfectly honest or just outright misleading. We argue the health district has been the former and Coastal Health & Wellness has been the latter.
Those lapses raise a question about whether the health district should be conducting an investigation into a breach of sterilization protocols and the consequences of that breach, or whether that should be turned over to an organization further removed from the problem.
At issue is news breaking last week that patients who had gotten dental work at Coastal Health & Wellness clinics over a period of almost three years — from March 1, 2015, to Feb. 13 — could have been exposed to HIV and hepatitises B and C.
That concern arose after an inspection Feb. 12, during which the Joint Commission, a non-profit group that provides quality accreditation to health care organizations across the United States, identified 11 “immediate threat-to-life” violations at the Coastal Health & Wellness dental clinic in Texas City.
Dental clinics in Texas City and Galveston stopped seeing patients Feb. 13, according to the health district.
Health district officials didn’t disclose the problem until Friday, 38 days after the inspection. The rationale for that long delay was to give officials time to determine whether anyone had been infected at the clinics and to consult with state and federal authorities.
“To date, our investigation has not found that anyone was infected as a result of the dental procedures at Coastal Health & Wellness,” Dr. Philip Keiser, the Galveston County health authority, said during the Friday news conference.
What Keiser didn’t say, however, and what a Daily News reporter dug up later, was that six people who had gotten care at the clinics during the worrisome time period had tested positive for hepatitis C. Officials had determined that two of the six had not been infected at the clinic, but they had not determined where four of the six had been infected — maybe they were infected at the clinic, and maybe they weren’t.
The statement Friday didn’t align with the reality of the situation, the difference wasn’t all that slim and those four unmentioned cases were not beside the point.
In fact, uncertainty about the four cases that could not be ruled out as stemming from the clinic was the reason the district disclosed the problem when it did and recommended that 9,500 people get screened for exposure.
Another oddity is that no one from Coastal Health & Wellness, which is somewhat separate from the health district and governed by its own board, appeared at Friday’s news conference or was available for comment after the story broke.
Instead, officials held their own news conference Monday.
It’s fair to ask whether these two organizations charged with protecting public health and providing public health services are working together, separately or at odds in this matter of compelling public interest.
Also troubling was the disclosure Monday about how the staff of Coastal Health & Wellness responded to reasonable public inquiries about why a publicly funded dental clinic had abruptly closed.
“We told them that when we were canceling their appointments that we were doing some redesign internally,” Mary McClure, the clinic’s executive director, said Monday.
That was disinformation, pure and simple, and it shows that people closely involved in this problem are willing to use a convenient untruth to buy themselves some time and cover.
None of this inspires much confidence that local officials can be trusted to investigate this situation.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.