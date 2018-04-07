The state’s denial of a $12 million flood mitigation grant that would have allowed Friendswood to offer buyouts to owners of 44 houses that have repeatedly flooded raises a question about governmental priorities for spending the billions of public dollars flowing into Texas after Hurricane Harvey.
The question is whether state officials are overspending the massive influx of federal disaster aid on equally massive flood-control projects that are hugely expensive, require years to complete and may become obsolete, and underspending on buyout programs that, in some cases, can happen quickly and achieve permanent benefits.
Friendswood’s request for a $12 million flood mitigation grant was rejected because city officials asked for too much money and some houses that would have been part of a voluntary buyout didn’t meet criteria, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said last week.
The rejection and the reasons for it illuminated how frustratingly difficult it is to meet all the requirements in a program meant to remove properties and stop development in flood-prone areas, ultimately easing pressure on the National Flood Insurance Program.
“The project was found to be technically feasible but not cost-effective,” FEMA spokesman Kurt Pickering said. “The cost-effectiveness of the project as presented could not be verified. Therefore, it was not recommended for further consideration.”
Under the program, a property’s purchase must be what the feds call “cost beneficial,” meaning acquiring and demolishing the property is less than the cost of the estimated future flood damages to the property.
Although FEMA funds buyout programs, they’re administered by the state through the Texas Division of Emergency Management, FEMA officials said.
Not only did Friendswood ask for too much money, some of the houses the city hoped to include in the program failed to meet certain guidelines, despite being repetitive losses, said Kathy Hopkins, a spokeswoman for the Texas Development Water Board.
“Three of those structures were not located in a special flood hazard area,” she said.
Both of those strike us as odd justifications for denying Friendswoods’ request for $12 million from a post-Harvey disaster aid package of something more than $61 billion so far.
If taxpayers and flood-insurance premium payers have had to cover the repair of a place more than once, we should call it a “special flood hazard” and move on to other topics.
Meanwhile, FEMA is using an odd definition of what’s cost-effective and what’s not in light of well-documented burden that repeatedly flooded properties put on the National Flood Insurance Program.
While repeatedly flooded properties represent just 1 percent of the policies with flood insurance, they account for as much as 30 percent of flood insurance claims and have cost the program over $12 billion in recent years, according to The Pew Charitable Trusts.
Galveston County has more than 2,600 repetitive-loss properties that have made more than 9,000 claims, according to Pew. Those claims total more than $225 million, according to the organization.
Reducing that stock of frequently flooded properties can’t help but be cost-effective in the long run.
Friendwood’s experience is a good example of the problem, but it’s not the only one. The Harris County Flood Control District has identified almost 4,000 repeatedly flooded properties with owners motivated to sell, but it lacks the money to buy more than a few hundred.
This isn’t a matter of spending billions of public dollars on flood mitigation or not spending the money. Those billions are going to be spent, the only question is how they’ll be spent.
As it stands now, the state seems bent on spending the vast majority of its federal flood mitigation money on engineered solutions and very little of it on buyouts. Some will argue that those massive projects, which may or may not keep homes from flooding during a major weather event, are the most cost-effective method.
We’d invite them to recall the Clear Creek Flood Control project, which staggered along for decades consuming time and vast sums of public money. Would anybody today, while some still are mucking out their houses, call that effort cost-effective?
Reducing the post-event cost of major floods will require a variety of solutions, and well-funded buyout programs, along with better civil engineering, should be among them.
• Michael A. Smith
