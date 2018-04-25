The proposed land bridge between Galveston and Pelican islands is dead in the water.
This week it was announced Galveston County is set to move forward on a $91 million plan to build a new 75-foot-high span bridge, abandoning efforts for a more expensive land bridge.
The proposed bridge will allow for vehicular travel; the proposed land bridge would have allowed for both vehicular and train travel.
We can’t but feel a twinge of disappointment at an opportunity missed.
First of all, we get it — a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, as they say. And the $45 million commitment toward a new bridge from the Texas Department of Transportation is on a tight deadline — the money could easily disappear if the county decided to retool and take a longer path on the bridge project.
“The unknowns with the federal legislative process is what leaves many to say it’s just not worth the time and trouble to look at that as an alternative,” said Jeff Sjostrom, president of the Galveston Economic Development Partnership.
The partnership in December formed a task force to study the land bridge idea with the hope that the information would sway county leaders into supporting the concept. The land bridge concept was supported by business groups, including the Galveston Economic Development Partnership.
And granted, we understand the development of the land bridge would require multiple federal and state agencies to work in concert to execute the project. Getting support from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Congress would most likely take time the county does not have if it wanted to depend on the $45 million.
Cue up herding of cats with a broom and you get the idea of what might need to happen in a timely and orderly manner.
But the land bridge could have been an economic game-changer for the county — transforming Pelican Island into incredibly valuable landing spot for economic and industrial development dependent on rail. And with the activity would bring jobs and increases to the property tax rolls.
Pelican Island is a remarkable swath of land along the upper Texas coast with ready access to water, ports and an interstate feeding into major metropolitan areas. Furthermore, rail access would expand the industrial development — thus allowing for the region to steer projects to a specific and highly-desirable site for such activities. Game-changer, as we said.
The question now is whether the chance for a rail connection to Pelican Island has died along with the land bridge. We hope it has not, and urge local leaders to pursue a Plan B to get some tracks across the channel.
In the meantime, a better bridge of any kind is a win for the whole region and may make Pelican Island more desirable for development even without rail.
Commissioners will hold a special meeting next week to consider the span bridge and empower the county staff to move ahead with the project.
After that vote, the county will approach stakeholders, including Texas A&M University at Galveston and the city of Galveston, to move forward with the planning process.
The county has already received pledges of support from those entities, but is still about $15 million short of the $91 million it would need to fund the plan, officials said. County Judge Mark Henry is confident the remaining money will be raised.
“It’s something we can figure out,” Henry said.
• Leonard Woolsey
