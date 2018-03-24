On the surface, the lawsuit filed Monday in federal court against Judge Jack Ewing may be about a defense attorney’s struggle to make a living and perhaps to achieve a measure of personal justice.
In the details, however, the lawsuit strikes us as a sweeping indictment of how Galveston County provides for people who are accused of crimes and are too poor to afford bail or to hire their own defense attorneys. The lawsuit may be a vehicle to achieve personal justice but seems also designed as a vehicle through which to present a federal judge with flaws in the county indigent defense system, and as such would have far broader implications for Galveston County and for other counties all over Texas.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Texas on behalf of Houston attorney Andrew “Drew” Willey against Ewing, judge of Galveston County Court at Law No. 3.
It asserts Ewing retaliated against Willey for spending too much time and effort defending poor people charged with relatively minor offenses by removing him from a list from which judges select court-appointed defense attorneys.
On the surface, the case is about time and money; whether Willey was punished for spending time and effort building defenses for his clients, as the U.S. Constitution and the rules of his profession demand. The narrow questions are whether the judge sought to discourage reasonable effort and expense, or whether the attorney was attempting to pad his income by overworking routine cases.
Numerous things about the lawsuit point to broader intent, however.
For one thing, the complaint describes the county’s indigent defense system in minute detail and describes in fine detail aspects of the system, such as whether poor people can leave jail on bail, that don’t have anything directly to do with the core complaint. It also argues in numerous instances that those operational details violate the U.S. Constitution.
Another indication of broader intent is the group representing Willey.
The Civil Rights Corps, based in Washington, D.C., is “a nonprofit organization dedicated to challenging systemic injustice in the American legal system,” according to its mission statement. The group works against “mass human caging and to create a legal system that promotes equality and human freedom.”
Attorneys for Willey said the case is solely about their client and his claims, which seems rather narrow in context of the stated mission.
But one of the group’s attorneys also acknowledged a broader concern.
“As a general matter, we believe this is a widespread problem,” said Charles Gerstein, an attorney representing Willey.
“The practice of judges appointing defense attorneys in individual cases creates an unavoidable conflict of interest where an attorney has to accommodate the bench in order to avoid losing their job.”
The group also was listed in a lawsuit against Dallas County, among others, asserting violating the constitutional rights of people arrested on misdemeanors and certain felonies.
Willey also acknowledged his case has implications beyond his own situation.
“Lawyers who represent indigent clients are intentionally silenced,” Willey said. “Lawyers that cannot make arguments about pretrial release and investigation, cannot defend their clients. As a result, people are denied the effective assistance of counsel they are guaranteed by the Constitution, feel pressured to plead guilty, often to wrongful charges, simply to return home because they can’t afford to pay money bail — even though the state has proved nothing.”
The lawsuit also argues that before 2001, civil rights violations against poor defendants were widespread in Texas. Evidence of that was strong enough that the Texas Legislature in 2001 passed the Texas Fair Defense Act to address the problem.
The lawsuit notes Galveston County’s indigent defense plan “mirrors” requirements spelled out in that law, as do those of most Texas counties. It also argues that in practice, the indigent defense plan violates the U.S. Constitution in numerous ways, which would mean that most of those in Texas also do.
Willey isn’t the first to bring charges against the county’s indigent defense system; in fact, reports drawing some of the same conclusions have been piling up lately.
The lawsuit differs from the rest in at least two important ways, however.
One is that it puts those much-noted grievances against the county’s indigent defense system before a federal judge, a person with the power to order immediate fundamental change affecting most Texas counties.
Another is that it argues any system in which judges appoint the lawyers defending people in their courts is inherently biased and unconstitutional, which means the county and state may one day be faced with the prospect of creating public defenders’ offices.
• Michael A. Smith
Is Andrew Willey 5 total legal cases in Galveston......or in Houston?
