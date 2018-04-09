What we’ve got here, apparently, is failure to communicate,
Clear Creek divides Galveston and Harris counties. Depending on which side of the creek you live on, the responsibility for keeping the watershed clear of debris — which often means flood control — sits at the doorstep of either county’s flood control or drainage districts.
The Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District clears the western and southern bank of the creek, while the Harris County Flood Control District clears the eastern and northern bank.
But some on the Galveston County side say Harris County isn’t doing its fair share.
“They have done nothing on their side of the creek,” Friendswood Councilman Jim Hill said.
For their part, Harris County officials say that is news to them.
Harris County’s involvement, or a perceived lack of involvement, frustrated several Friendswood city council members.
The Harris County Flood Control District wasn’t aware Friendswood officials had such concerns, Lazaro said.
“All the activities we are doing may not be filtering to them,” spokesman Rob Lazaro said.
Although the Harris County Flood Control District includes 22 watersheds, it has spent time clearing Clear Creek, moving 208 cubic yards or 840,000 pounds of debris, Lazaro said.
“Our projects are harder to see because we are in the bayous and not in the streets,” Lazaro said.
All of this discussion by the two counties’ officials, though, is a moot point to those living on either side of the creek. When flooding occurs, it will flood on both sides.
Over the years, the overlapping of business, residential and other interests between Galveston and Harris counties has continued to grow, most notably with the rapid growth in the northern part of the county.
But it is especially true in Friendswood, which lies in both Galveston and Harris counties, as well as part of Brazoria County.
Representatives from the two districts meet quarterly with other local government officials at Clear Creek Watershed Steering Committee meetings, and the next quarterly meeting is today.
Let’s hope they come out of the meeting with a plan to better cooperate on clearing the creek, or at least to communicate better.
• Dave Mathews
