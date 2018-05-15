It was good news that about 7 million people visited the island in 2017, compared to about 6.4 million in 2016. Those visits came despite Hurricane Harvey in the fall of last year.
“While the raw number of 7 million is a great thing to have, the name of the game is getting less people to spend more money, as opposed to more people who spend less money,” Kelly de Schaun, executive director of Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees, said during a tourism summit earlier this month.
While officials at the summit pointed to several steps the city already has made, or are in the process of making, there is one thing that should be done in order to bring in tourists and encourage them to stay longer — look at the city as tourists would driving over the causeway from the mainland.
What do they see?
The first thing, we have for a long time argued, is that Harborside Drive, which thousands of of cruise ship passengers use to reach the port, is now an important gateway for tourism. During the summit, Port of Galveston Director Rodger Rees said the port needs to repair its ever-aging facilities. While not a port issue, what about improvements on the other side of Harborside. Imagine it was your first trip to Galveston and a few blocks away is The Strand District — within walking distance —and all it has to offer.
Another thing, as City Manager Brian Maxwell pointed out, is that navigating the city is important.
While many people who are familiar with Galveston know there are ways around some traffic snarls, tourists don’t. All they probably know is that to get to the island’s beaches from the north is take Broadway and 61st Street. To get to Moody Gardens, another big tourist spot, it’s pretty much 61st Street.
Galveston’s residents who remember Kappa Spring Break gridlocks of nearly two decades ago, know how easily the island — from a traffic perspective — can be essentially cut in two by jams at 61st Street.
While we agree better sidewalks, bike lanes and like are improvements, is there a way to improve alternate routes to the beach and Moody Gardens and make those easily for tourists to navigate?
While many good ideas were discussed during the summit, such as developing hotel deals or restaurant discounts to lure visitors, Maxwell summed one of the main points.
“The key to successful tourism on the island is to get people out of their cars,” he said.
A key question officials should be asking themselves is what would make tourists reluctant to get out of their cars.
• Dave Mathews
(2) comments
They also see Seawall Blvd - a seven-lane paved road on the beach.
What? I was a daytripper to Galveston for about 45 years, a vacationer for 10 years and resident since then. I've never had trouble getting out of the car. I spent nearly the whole time out of the car. Is getting out of the car really an issue?
Want to attract a higher-class clientele to Galveston? Make it nicer. Less trashy. Make the neighborhoods look better, more inviting. People are going to come to the beach no matter what; they've been coming since Laffite. Give the higher-class clientele a stronger reason to look around, and come back. Pretty neighborhoods, nice esplanades, no traffic jams.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.