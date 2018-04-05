It seems the romance between League City and residential developers may be cooling, at least among such economic leaders as the chamber of commerce, and that might be a good thing.
There are some hard numbers behind what strikes us as indications the city at large — the residents and other power groups as much as, or perhaps more than, the administration — may no longer think that incentivizing new residential development is in the public’s best interest.
The city’s population already has reached 105,000 and continues to grow quickly, for example, which presents infrastructure challenges for city planners and quality-of-life challenges for residents with traffic congestion, loss of green space and numerous other inevitable downsides of growth.
Unbridled residential growth presents other dilemmas for city leaders. For every $1 of tax revenue, for example, U.S. cities on average spend $1.20 on services for residential property, but only 44 cents for commercial property. On the other hand, about 79 percent of the city burden is borne by residential taxpayers.
Given all that, it’s fair to ask, as some civic leaders have, whether the city shouldn’t take steps to slow residential growth by rethinking incentives such as special taxing arrangements meant to mitigate developers’ financial risk.
The thinking, in short, is that the rooftops will come anyway so the city should focus efforts on commercial and retail development, courting those sectors with tax incentives. The idea is to remove ad valorem tax burden from residents, while also reducing the expense that comes with all those rooftops.
Among the signs of shifting philosophies is a new scrutiny of Municipal Utility Districts and debate about their value among city leaders. It’s debate going on all over Texas as taxpayers and their advocates question whether MUDs aren’t a little too handy and often unnecessary.
For years, through Municipal Utility Districts and other taxpayer subsidized means, residential developers have been able to avoid footing the bill for streets and utilities to accommodate their residential subdivisions.
The districts provide developers an alternative way to finance infrastructure, such as water, sewer, drainage and roads. In Texas, they were originally designed to supply water to unincorporated areas.
A MUD might issue bonds to reimburse a developer for authorized improvements, and use property tax revenues and user fees on water and sewer services to repay the debt. As the MUD pays off its debt, more of its tax revenue can be directed to other services. There’s nothing illegal or unusual about MUDs, of which there are 14 in League City and hundreds more around the Houston area. The compelling case for them is that they can impose costs only on people living within the district.
Cities must provide consent for MUDs to be created in their jurisdictions. If cities wanted to slow growth, they could stop granting that consent, or at least be more discerning.
“Without the bonding and taxing powers, MUDs would not be able to provide a wide range of amenities, and developers would not be able to benefit from the construction of infrastructure at low or no cost to them,” Sara C. Galvan wrote in a 2007 article for Fordham Law Review. “MUDs thus make exurban developments less risky — and more attractive — by distributing public funds to subsidize private developers’ efforts.”
Would most residential developers move ahead without the promise of financing from MUDs? Probably not. But in League City, where continued residential growth seems assured, that might not be a bad thing.
• Editorial Board
