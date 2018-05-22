We don’t suggest that putting metal detectors in all schools would prevent all mass killings. We certainly don’t suggest it’s the only security measure area school districts should consider in the aftermath of a shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 dead and many others wounded.
But we agree metal detectors are a start and should be installed in every school in this county by summer’s end.
We couldn’t say it better than Tammy Proffitt, mother of a La Marque teenager, who this week told a Daily News reporter:
“If I can’t go to the airport or courthouse without getting checked for weapons, why shouldn’t there be a similar situation at schools?”
The use of metal detectors in public schools has been controversial for years, mainly through objection from people concerned about the message they send to students.
“There’s an inherent tension between beefed-up security on one end of the rope and maintaining a welcoming, supportive school climate on the other,” Ken Trump, a school security consultant who heads National School Safety and Security Services, told the Christian Science Monitor in 2016.
It’s unfortunate, but also clear, that the luxury of such hand-wringing is gone. We can’t worry so much about psychological wounds when we have students dying from physical ones. Sadder still, perhaps, in this chilling era of mass shootings, metal detectors might send exactly the right messages — that society acknowledges the fear students may have and is willing to do something tangible to address that fear.
Think of it this way: As annoying as air travel has become in the age of terror, would you feel better about flying if all the irritating security measures and devices were gone tomorrow?
We acknowledge metal detectors are not the only answer. They wouldn’t prevent shooters from firing on playgrounds or other places students gather.
But installing them would be a start in what we hope would be a program of far greater measures to give students and faculty peace of mind.
As we’ve said before and we’ll say again, not a lot will change until we stop ignoring the signs and start asking what makes someone shoot classmates and teachers in cold blood.
Until we can answer that question, however, increasing security at schools and mandating a greater level of alertness is all we have.
Some school districts in the past have balked at metal detectors because of the cost. In fact, one of the biggest factors slowing the adoption of metal detectors in schools and colleges is the costs associated with them, according to Campus Safety Magazine.
It always comes down to budgets. But we argue nothing is worth more than the safety of students and teachers. We bet if parents across Texas speak up, lawmakers will be forced to find a way to pay for better security at schools.
Already, some local school districts are planning to upgrade security with bond money. We urge them to include metal detectors and to find ways to properly and effectively staff trained people to monitor them.
Metal detectors aren’t the only answer, but they are a start.
• Laura Elder
