No matter how the May election to determine who’ll serve as mayor of La Marque ultimately shakes out, the two candidates will have achieved something noteworthy and commendable, if the campaign retains its current tone.
That achievement will have been in conducting a civil, and in this case, even amiable political contest.
Those have become rare even on the local level among people seeking volunteer offices that don’t offer much power or many perks to lust after.
So, it was refreshing to read comments recently by incumbent Mayor Bobby Hocking and challenger Kimberley Yancy about their commitment to running a civil campaign.
“I don’t want to criticize anyone,” Yancy recently told a Daily News reporter. “I think this campaign is going to be great for this city. I really do. I like Bobby and he’s a good guy, I just think it’s time for a change.”
Hocking said the two had met and agreed to make the campaign about issues rather than each other.
“It was very cordial,” Hocking said. “We shook hands and determined to run a clean campaign.”
Staying on the highroad would be no small feat in an age when even races for one seat on a school board can spin off into a morass of accusation, recrimination and conspiracy theory.
We hope the two will stick to their pledge and keep it friendly.
In doing so, they will have provided an example that others seeking office should emulate and will have performed a public service by demonstrating that politics don’t have to be ugly.
Not too late to register to vote
If it seems as if we’ve been in a perpetual election cycle since maybe 2014, that’s because we have been, and it’s not over yet. In fact, some very important elections will happen in May.
Election Day for all sorts of municipal races and ballot propositions is May 5, for example. On that Election Day, voters will decide the makeup of city councils and commissions, including in Galveston, Friendswood and Texas City, to name a few. They also will be able to decide about bond propositions for Galveston, along with the Galveston and Texas City’s public school districts.
If you’re not registered to vote in that election, it’s not too late.
The last day to register to vote, or update your address information for the May 5 local elections, is April 5. In-person early voting begins April 23.
Late May features a runoff election that could alter the makeup of the Galveston County Commissioners Court. The Republican Party primary runoff between longtime, and sometimes controversial, Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Clark and challenger Michelle Hatmaker is May 22.
The last day to register to vote in that election is April 23. In-person early voting begins May 14.
It’s an interesting race with details voters should note. The May 22 election is a runoff stemming from the GOP primary race held in March, during which none of the candidates achieved the majority vote needed for election; Clark and Hatmaker took the highest percentages, both less than needed.
Although it’s a party primary race, it will decide who’ll serve Precinct 4 for the next four years because no Democrats are running for the position in the November general election.
And since it’s a primary runoff, it raises some questions for voters, such as who can vote in the runoff.
It breaks down like this, according to county election officials:
If you voted in the Republican primary, you can vote in the runoff.
If you voted in the Democratic Party primary, you cannot vote in the GOP runoff.
If you didn’t vote in either primary, you can vote in the runoff.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.