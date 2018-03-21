It isn’t unusual for residents and environmentalists to raise concerns about proposed major industrial projects they argue would pose a threat to lives or the ecosystem.
But it’s rare for key industry players to cite safety and security concerns. So, when the Port of Texas City and the Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association raised such issues, urging a review and reconsideration of plans for an offshore dock that would be part of an $800 million ammonia processing plant, it was special cause to sit up and listen.
The port and the pilots aren’t against the project by Gulf Coast Ammonia, just particular aspects of it.
“The Port of Texas City has several key concerns with the site related to public interest factors, including safety, security, navigation and economics,” wrote Karol Chapman, president and executive director of the private Port of Texas City, in a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Officials with both groups said they were concerned about how the proposed offshore dock would affect traffic along the Texas City Ship Channel.
Gulf Coast Ammonia plans to build a 140-foot long, 89-foot wide barge and dock facility bordering the Texas City Ship Channel about 3,800 feet away from shore, according to documents provided to the corps.
The dock would be connected, via pipeline, to Gulf Coast Ammonia’s actual plant, which would be in the Eastman complex at 201 Bay St. S.
The proposed dock would host barges and ships carrying liquid anhydrous ammonia, according to documents provided to The Daily News.
Corps approval and permits would be the first of several steps the company must take to build the dock.
Anhydrous ammonia is a colorless gas with pungent, suffocating fumes used as an agricultural fertilizer and industrial refrigerant, among other applications, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“When handled improperly, anhydrous ammonia can be immediately dangerous to life or health,” according to the CDC.
Anhydrous ammonia, along with ammonium nitrate, may have contributed to an April 2013 explosion at a fertilizer plant in West that killed 15 people and injured about 180. The plant in West stored about 110,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia, according to the New York Times.
Anhydrous ammonia was deemed an especially hazardous cargo in a 2010 U.S. Coast Guard Authorization Act, which means it poses a significant risk of creating a transportation security incident, according to a coast guard memo.
“As such, every vessel entering or exiting the Port of Texas City will have to pass tankers being loaded with anhydrous ammonia at the proposed site,” Chapman wrote. “Also, no explanation is provided on how vessels docking at the proposed location will be turned and whether use of the Texas City Turning Basin is proposed or has been evaluated.”
Texas City is no stranger to industrial accidents. In 1947, a ship docked at the Port of Texas City carrying ammonium nitrate caught fire and detonated, causing the worst industrial disaster in the nation’s history. More than 580 people died. In March 2005, a hydrocarbon vapor cloud was ignited and violently exploded at the isomerization process unit at BP’s Texas City refinery, killing 15 workers, injuring more than 180 others and severely damaging the refinery.
Texas City’s economy has long been based on heavy industry, particularly related to petroleum and petrochemical refining.
We have no issues with Texas City courting industry. Such industry creates jobs, generates property tax revenue and contributes to the nation’s economy in important ways. Someone has to welcome industry, unless we all want to learn to live without the chemicals and products industry creates.
Texas City leaders are known for confronting crisis and controversy in a measured way. We urge them to weigh in on the issue and have open and public conversations with all concerned about questions the port and the ship pilots are raising. They have nothing to lose and everything to gain. A reasonable discussion shouldn’t threaten a reasonable development.
Now, not later, is the time to address the concerns.
• Laura Elder
(1) comment
We continue to add some counterintuitive arguments to the being developed new Anhydrous Ammonia plant. While there may be some arguments regarding the safety of the new proposed dock and ship/barge management for this plant, the fact that they are making and managing Anhydrous Ammonia is not the issue. It seems that we have to continue bringing up the few industrial accidents to make the issues more sensational. Just consider that the Port of Texas City loads and unloads a huge amount of "hazardous chemicals" every day. The West Plant unfortunate accident had nothing to do with Anhydrous Ammonia, but Ammonium Nitrate. The Texas City 1947 disaster was also related to Ammonium Nitrate, and to cap it off including the BP event are examples of trying to link unrelated issues to make the perceived new Ammonia Plant loading/unloading safety concerns sensational. Let's keep in tune with the proven Texas City way of doing business, and let's return to rational and reasonable debates on the key issue. Anhydrous Ammonia is not the key issue here.
