Although we hear all the time about people who can’t feed themselves and their children or live in worry about where the next meal will come from, hunger is a hard concept for those of us with plenty to grasp.
The front-page article in Thursday’s edition drove the point home for us pretty well, however.
If you missed it, The Galveston County Food Bank is moving into a 16,840-square-foot building sometime this summer. The nonprofit that feeds our hungry neighbors needs more storage space to accommodate greater demand after Hurricane Harvey.
There’s both good and bad news in that story.
The bad news is that the number of people needing assistance with food, that most basic of human needs, has grown.
About 53,710 Galveston County residents are in need of emergency food assistance in a single year, according to Feeding America. That’s 1 in 5 residents in Galveston County, compared with the national average of 1 in 6.
“We need more space to handle the food to meet the needs of the people of this county who can’t feed themselves,” Rick Wade, vice president of the food bank’s board, said.
“We have a tremendous need for that in this county and to better manage that, we needed a better facility.”
Hurricane Harvey increased demand on the food bank, officials said.
“Harvey exacerbated the situation and showed us we did not have the warehouse space we needed,” Wade said. “We were using a lot of the Houston Food Bank’s facilities.
“Harvey had a major impact across the county. There are more people than we realize that are suffering and in need of support whether that be nutritional issues or health issues.”
The food bank’s larger facilities also will help allow for more volunteers, Richard Nye, executive director of the food bank, said.
“It’s going to increase the demand for volunteers, and we also want to create a positive environment,” he said. “I think that we anticipate creating a particular area within the warehouse that will be for and used by volunteers.”
The new building, 213 Sixth St. N., in Texas City, will cost $515,000 and will feature refrigeration units, more storage space for food and additional shelving
Residents on fixed incomes or who live below the poverty line will benefit from the food bank’s expansion, Galveston County Community Action Council board President Joe Compian said.
“Any level to expand the capacity should be commended,” he said.
Helping people and better serving Galveston County is the main goal this year, Wade said.
“We can be more efficient,” he said. “The sky is the limit. It gives us the ability to fulfill our mission.”
The Galveston County Food Bank hasn’t finalized the opening day of its new building.
The good news is that Galveston County has a dedicated, effective organization like the food bank, which was able to raise the substantial amount of money required for the expansion, and that it has a population of people willing to donate money and volunteer time to make it work.
• Michael A. Smith
