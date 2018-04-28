It wasn’t our biggest story last week. It didn’t involve a lot of money, crime nor scandal. But it might have been one of the most meaningful, addressing a population at risk of getting lost behind closed doors in poverty, neglect and isolation, their voices rarely ever heard.
The story was about how the city of Santa Fe had made it possible for elderly and disabled residents to apply for a home assistance program. The program has about $72,652 to spend for those in need. Each applicant approved for the program will get $5,000, which equates to about 15 residents getting help.
Homeowners might qualify for assistance with roofing, plumbing, electrical work, railing installation, wheelchair ramps, smoke detectors and other repairs or work.
“Say somebody needs air conditioning in their home or needs a wheelchair or some roof work,” City Manager Joe Dickson said. “A lot of those different projects that some of these folks can’t do, then that is what this program is designed to help with.”
While $72,652 isn’t a lot of money, this program is no small thing. It attempts to help a population that is often ignored and forgotten in a youth-obsessed world.
“When it comes to the story of aging in America, there are two bottom lines,” according to governing.com. “The first is that everyone is getting older. That, of course, brings attendant health and mobility issues, as well as added costs. The second bottom line is that a huge proportion of our rapidly aging population simply isn’t going to have the financial resources to live out their lives in independent comfort and security.”
Aging in the best of circumstances is difficult enough. Aging in poverty and without resources is a nightmare.
And the statistics are grim and staggering. In 2016, the American Association of Retired Persons reported the issue of poverty emerged again and again in remarks by experts and advocates at a five-day conference organized by the American Society of Aging.
“Some 6.4 million older Americans live at or below the federal poverty level of $11,800 a year,” according to the report. “And being a woman, a person of color or a person in poor health increases the odds of poverty.”
Women in particular are at risk of falling into poverty because of widowhood, withdrawing from the workplace to care for children or other family members, according to the report, which went on to point out that by 2025, the number of food-insecure people will increase by 50 percent. By 2030, about 72 million will be living in poverty.
Dickson last week told us of a woman who had lived in Santa Fe for 40 years. Her husband died and she’s on a limited income.
“She has issues maintaining things in her house,” Dickson said.
The Santa Fe program will create spinoffs, he said.
“We have been trying to put this program together and we are just now taking off on it,” he said. “It’s going to cover all parts of the city. With any community, the goal is to better the community every year.”
We hope more cities, if they haven’t already, follow Santa Fe’s lead. It’s incumbent on each of us to make sure our oldest community members aren’t forgotten.
• Laura Elder
