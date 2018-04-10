With April 17 approaching, federal income taxes are on everyone’s mind.
First, a bit of history for the uninitiated. Other than a small window during the Civil War and a period in the 1890s, there was not a routine federal income tax until 1913 when ratification of the 16th Amendment made permanent what had been periodic and temporary.
While many protested as a violation of the spirit that drove the Colonies to revolt against England, the new federal income tax took root and became essential to filling the government’s coffers.
Fast forward to 2018 and people are still howling.
You’d be hard pressed to find anyone, especially this time of the year, who doesn’t believe the entire process is wasteful, overly complicated and in need of a massive overhaul.
The problem is, no one seems to agree on how to remove such an entrenched part of our federal government. Too many dollars are at risk, too many fingers are in the pie.
And like the changing of the seasons, each new administration or majority wants to take a stab at their version of reforming the tax law. Problem is, whenever they get into it, the howling from vested or affected parties grows. The results, therefore, are usually more symbolic than actual.
Today, our collective federal income tax represents nearly 10 percent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, the value of all goods produced and services produced in the United States. And regardless of the relatively small tweaks and trims in the tax code, this number will only continue to grow. Tax reform or not, the federal government needs its revenue to survive.
People talk about death and taxes for a reason; they are both here to stay as far into the future as any of us can see.
So, even if we all agree there’s got to be a better way to feed the government, which in turn feeds a whole lot of state local programs, a question remains — what is that better way?
Many have argued for a consumption tax, such as a sales taxes, which is a simple proposition that may seem fair enough at first glance. Such taxes are imposed when someone purchases goods. So rather than having Uncle Sam’s cut taken off the top of your income, it’s tied to the bag of Fritos you purchase or the new laptop you bought.
But sales taxes can be regressive because they take a larger percentage of income from low-income taxpayers than from high-income taxpayers. For example, if a person makes $300 a week, spends $100 on taxable groceries and pays $6 in sales taxes, that’s 2 percent of his income. The same grocery bill and $6 tax would be only 0.4 percent of income for someone making $1,500 a week.
We have a massive federal budget driven by the need for a massive tax collection — and no one can come to an agreement on how to fix it. We would love to see a one-sheet tax form, but to do so is going to take a lot of number crunching and alienate a lot of political allies.
And then there is the sheer size of the federal budget — one engineered to grow year over year regardless of revenue collections. No wonder people are frustrated. The more they make, the more the government is perceived to take.
Currently, the average American pays roughly $10,500 a year in federal, state and local taxes. Many people would find that number surprisingly low. But like fishing stories, everyone’s fish is bigger or better.
In the end, no one likes to pay taxes. And if you find yourself bristling at having to pay income taxes, you are not alone. The feeling is simply your colonial-era DNA coming to the surface.
• Leonard Woolsey
