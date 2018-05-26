The shooting May 18 at Santa Fe High School, during which 10 people were killed and even more wounded, poses problems for people pushing extreme single-solution arguments about how to prevent such mass killings.
It poses a problem for gun control advocates who have long argued a solution lies in banning certain firearms, such as AR-15-type rifles, and accessories such as the magazines that hold ammunition for autoloading weapons.
It had become an article of faith among gun control advocates that if we could just pass a law banning semiautomatic rifles and handguns — the ones that look most lethal, the ARs and the AKs and the Glocks — and “high-capacity” magazines, the problem would be solved.
From what we know now, the weapons used in the Santa Fe shooting were a common pump shotgun and a .38-cailber revolver — a contemporary version of the six-shooter.
This shooting proves some of what law-abiding gun owners have argued for years. One is that the types of weapons don’t matter much when the victims are caught by surprise, unarmed and can’t escape. The Remington 870 shotgun that investigators have said was used in the May 18 shooting is among the most common. It comes in variants designed for everything from bird hunting to police and military applications. We don’t know which variant the Santa Fe killer used and doubt that detail matters at all.
Any attempt at a solution built around bans and other restrictions on private ownership would have to include every type of firearm. Advocates of that method need to explain in good detail exactly how they envision such a law playing out on the ground.
The shooting poses problems for people such as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick who was in Santa Fe beating the “arm-the-teachers” drum just hours after the shooting. “We have to arm our teachers,” Patrick said. “If another person has a gun, the best way to stop that person is another person with a gun. An even better way is four people with a gun to stop that person.”
That message probably plays well with Patrick’s core supporters, but that’s its only virtue.
For one thing, the final logical destination of the argument is to arm the students, which is no more nutty, just more clearly nutty.
Another problem lies in the fact two armed, trained police officers were on campus the day of the shooting and responded within minutes, according to the county sheriff.
Yet another is that two laws already exist allowing school districts to arm teachers and other employees who aren’t law enforcement officers. One is the Guardian Program under which school districts can allow designated employees with a little training to be armed on campus.
More interesting, however, is a state law passed five years ago allowing school districts to appoint employees, who have been more thoroughly trained than required under the Guardian Program, to act as campus marshals charged with preventing “the act of murder or serious bodily injury on school premises.”
At last count, less than 200 of the state’s 1,100 or so school districts had taken advantage of either of the laws, although Santa Fe may have been working toward the marshal program.
Two things probably account for that lack of action: A lack of money and general disagreement among professional educators and elected schools leaders that the solution lies in putting more guns in our schools.
So, like the gun-control advocates, those wanting to arm the teachers need to get specific. Should we compel school districts to arm whether the local leaders want that or not; compel teachers to be armed whether they want it not; arm only those who’re really excited about being armed?
Our position remains that a solution lies somewhere between attempting to round up every firearm in the United States and putting lots of them in schools.
To his credit, Gov. Greg Abbott is, with the roundtable discussions he held last week, at least making an attempt to find that third way.
