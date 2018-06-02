It’s sad that after every tragedy, there is a simple truth — scam artists will come scurrying out of the woodwork.
In the aftermath of the high school shooting in Santa Fe, it appears to be happening again, which concerns people who are legitimately trying to help.
On May 26, a large benefit at the Galveston County Fairgrounds raised $260,000 for Santa Fe victims. Shardale Villarreal, one of the organizers of that event, though, said she found out someone began to message potential donors, pretending to be her and asking for more money.
“It was horrible,” Villarreal said. “I cried for two days over it. I had so much going on, I didn’t have time to be upset about it.
“I never want anybody to think that I would do something like that,” she said, noting she reported the incident to police.
The sad truth is that scam fundraisers are not unheard of after disasters. After Hurricane Harvey in August, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cautioned about donating to unfamiliar organizations or people.
The attorney general’s office offered these suggestions:
• Be cautious of requests for donations by unfamiliar organizations or people, especially anyone calling and asking for donations by credit card or requesting personal information.
• Research the charity before you donate money by using resources provided by the Office of the Texas Attorney General at texasattorneygeneral.gov/cpd/disaster-scams.
• Don’t fall for high-pressure tactics and demands for an immediate donation. A legitimate charity welcomes background checks on its operations.
• Be wary of charities or fundraisers that refuse to provide detailed information about their identity, mission, costs or how your donation will be used.
The Santa Fe Education Foundation established a fund just hours after the shooting at Santa Fe’s Texas First Bank. While the foundation said it would release the information about how the donations would be used, the foundation, which existed before the shooting, and Texas First Bank are well-known and trusted in the community. The fundraising effort quickly drew attention — and credibility. The official information page set up by the school district directs donations to the fund.
While many people reach out to help after tragedies, there are some only looking out to help themselves make a quick dollar.
It’s a sad, but true, fact.
• Dave Mathews
