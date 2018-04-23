President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday he was considering a pardon for Galveston native Jack Johnson, boxing’s first black heavyweight champion who was convicted more than 100 years ago by an all-white jury of accompanying a white woman across state lines.
“His trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial,” Trump wrote from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. “Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, I am considering a Full Pardon!”
We hope the president does more than consider. We hope he does. We think members of the state’s congressional delegation should join U.S. Sen. John McCain and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., who have supported a Johnson pardon since 2004.
They should urge and encourage the president to follow through with the pardon.
Johnson, the son of former slaves, defeated Tommy Burns for the heavyweight title in 1908 at a time when blacks and whites rarely entered the same ring. He then mowed down a series of “great white hopes,” culminating in 1910 with the undefeated former champion, James J. Jeffries.
In 1913, he was convicted of violating the Mann Act, which made it illegal to transport women for “immoral” purposes. Johnson’s companion on the trip that got him charged and convicted was his wife to be.
Despite the appeals for more than a decade, presidents have not acted in issuing the pardon. One reason is U.S. Justice Department policy.
The Justice Department makes decisions on potential pardons through an application process and typically makes recommendations to the president.
As we understand it, presidents typically don’t grant pardons without a Justice Department recommendation. This was the explanation for President Obama’s disappointing failure to pardon Johnson.
The general Justice Department policy is to not accept applications for posthumous pardons for federal convictions, The Associated Press reported, citing the department’s website. The Justice Department policy said “processing posthumous pardon petitions is grounded in the belief that the time of the officials involved in the clemency process is better spent on the pardon and commutation requests of living persons.”
The department’s policy is reasonable, as far as it goes, but applying it to Johnson’s case stretches it too far. This is a case of a man convicted of a crime that never should have existed in our laws in the first place. No deep investigation by Justice Department staff is needed to determine whether the case merits a recommendation for pardon. The law was wrong, therefore the conviction was too. It’s a rubber-stamp job.
Two months ago, we argued the pardon was relevant for Johnson’s family, even though it’s far too late for the man himself to enjoy exoneration. In that editorial, we urged President Trump to do what several other presidents had failed to do.
We make that call again today, and note the pardon also would be relevant today by helping acknowledge and correct one of the country’s past racial injustices committed in the name of justice.
That Jack Johnson is dead is beside the point. The injustice he suffered is still alive.
• Dave Mathews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.