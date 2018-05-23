In the minds of many students, teachers and parents, fear of another school shooting is the new norm.
Statistically, as commentators and opinion writers have posed, when you consider the number of schools, the number of students and the number of school days, a school shooting is not the norm. But fear of it has now taken over the psyche of the nation and its youth.
In a Saturday story in The Daily News, Kendra Hammond, the mother of a Santa Fe student, said while the shooting was shocking, it was not surprising.
“Would she be safer in a different school? But it could happen there. Should she go back to her school? Could it happen again? I guess it could,” she said.
We are afraid that quite a few parents in the county and country feel the same way.
On Monday, just three days after the shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 dead and more injured, many parents rushed to three county schools to check on their children after gun threats were made on those campuses.
What’s also becoming the new norm is the reaction by public officials and figures about how to respond.
Consider:
• President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott both called for discussions on guns and school safety issues.
• Others, however, argue it’s time for action, not just discussion. They argue those discussions should include tighter gun regulations. Those voices include leaders of the March For Our Lives movement, which began after the Parkland, Fla., shooting in February. The group released a statement urging Americans not to let this latest shooting pass without action.
• Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and The National Rifle Association’s incoming president, retired Lt. Col. Oliver North, blamed the latest deadly school shooting on youngsters steeped “in a culture of violence,” which included video games and television. North also blamed what he characterized as overprescribed drugs such as Ritalin.
• Medical professionals, though, say research on the effects of Ritalin do not support North’s claims.
• One gun-control group, Texas Gun Sense, said it will push for tougher background checks on gun purchases, suicide-prevention programs, gun safety at home and so-called “red flag” laws that restrict gun access for people identified as potentially dangerous.
• The Texas State Rifle Association, which has played a key role in getting state lawmakers to relax gun licensing and passing open-carry laws in recent years, dismissed the idea of new gun restrictions. Its leaders pointed out that the weapons used in the Santa Fe attacks — a shotgun and handgun — were common to many Texas homes.
Others have voiced the opinion recognizing mental health problems among students, addressing bullying and tighter school security should be part of the equation to addressing the problem.
We think, in each of the shootings, no one thing led to the gunmen’s snapping points, but a combination of some of the issues politicians and advocates are saying is the cause.
Any solution is going to have to address all the issues, and it will not be a simple fix.
• Dave Mathews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.