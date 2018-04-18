The Daily News does not gather and resell your personal data to third-party vendors for profit. This point is worth making as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg returns from last week’s hat-in-hand apology tour before Congress.
If you recall, Zuckerberg was called to explain how people’s personal data could end up in the hands of people or companies harvesting it for their own financial or political advantage.
As Jim Nabors’ character Gomer Pyle would always say: “Surprise, surprise, surprise.”
Herein lies the irony and naivety of society’s infatuation with social media. Those participating with this great oversharing experience — from photos of a roasted chicken the waiter placed before them or a photo standing next to Mickey Mouse at Disneyland — are feeding the problem.
We, as a participating society, willingly hand over deeply personal information in exchange for a momentary flash of notoriety on a social media feed. If Andy Warhol were alive today, he’d likely amend his famous 15 minutes of fame quote to the sliver of time it takes one to scroll past a photo or post on a social media feed.
When you subscribe to The Daily News, we are not interested in your political leanings nor what shows you like to stream on Netflix. Actually, consider this our respect to you and your privacy. We prefer to believe these pages are designed to inform and create thoughtful discussion and opinions. We do not serve anyone beyond what we believe is in the best interest of the general public. And while we know what is found inside these pages does not make everyone happy, we hope the balance of information and opinion serves a greater good for our community.
The powerful have plenty of tools at their disposal — and plenty of well-heeled consultants or data-driven marketers to get between the ears of the public. At The Daily News, however, our sensitive personal information about subscribers is hands-off. We simply want to know where you’d like your newspaper delivered.
Things just might be changing. Facebook and Twitter are recently seeing an erosion of trust in both their brands and platforms as the public becomes increasingly aware of the danger of sharing every piece of their lives in a digital world.
And many businesses, too, are growing wary of associating their valuable brands on these platforms. For them, they are concerned the user may associate them with using many of the same strategies of those Zuckerberg was called on the Congressional carpet for last week.
Social media is here to stay. How we use it requires discipline and the understanding that simply clicking through a screen telling you the terms and conditions have been updated might not be enough. The truth is, once you share your personal information with anyone, there is an entire ecosystem of business built around acquiring, trading and sharing your personal information.
One of the reasons that social media was so instantly popular is that it’s “free.” It’s becoming more and more clear, however, that it’s not free. The price is having details about our personal lives packaged and sold to whoever’s willing to pay.
There’s a online truism that sums the reality up pretty well: If you’re getting it free, you’re not the customer, you’re the product.
“Surprise, surprise, surprise.”
• Leonard Woolsey
