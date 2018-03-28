That a new report released earlier this month was critical of rebuilding efforts in Galveston in the near decade since Hurricane Ike struck the Upper Texas Coast should surprise few people.
Whether you agree or disagree with the report, which focused on public housing, it is interesting to note there still is discussion and debate about affordable housing on the island.
The report, called “Seizing the Opportunity for Equitable and Inclusive Redevelopment,” states that slow rebuilding of public housing after Hurricane Ike in 2008 has put Galveston at a disadvantage when it comes to taking advantage of economic growth in the greater Houston area.
It notes that, as the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Ike approaches, only about 50 percent of the public housing torn down after the storm has been replaced.
Since Ike hit, local opposition to rebuilding plans, legal threats, actual litigation and fights with the federal and state governments delayed the start of public housing construction until 2014.
That would make it six years. While the debate might be continued in coffee shops and various other forums, the simple fact that the debate between the city and state and federal governments should have already been put to rest. Moving forward in rebuilding public housing would be best for all involved.
We have commented several times on the editorial page that rebuilding efforts, in all the various forms, following a natural disaster, moves way too slowly.
But we also agree with Mayor Jim Yarbrough that while Hurricane Ike turned the spotlight on the lack of affordable housing, it too is a problem that has just not come up recently.
“That’s been a problem for Galveston for 50 years,” Yarbrough said. “When I was a kid, people began to leave the island because they could go to Texas City and La Marque.”
Clearly, there are people who would rather there not be any low-income housing on the island. But that issue, again, has been decided between the various governments. There will be public housing on the island.
Jeff Sjostrom, the president of the Galveston Economic Development Partnership and who acts as the city’s top economic development official, said providing affordable workforce housing has been a historical issue.
Again, we agree. And that issue is one that should be discussed.
• Dave Mathews
