A month has passed since the Republican and Democratic primary elections, yet public right of ways all over the county still are cluttered with signs promoting campaigns that are dead and gone, which is a shame, but also a public service of sorts if you look at it the right way.
Only two primary candidates can justify having any signs out now. Those are incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Clark and Michelle Hatmaker, his challenger. These two have active campaigns underway in preparation for a runoff election May 22.
Everybody else who campaigned during the election cycle that culminated with the primaries March 6 has had ample time to collect the signs. Some of them just haven’t.
Most of the signs we’ve seen belong to a couple of losing candidates, one of whom also left campaign signs all over the place for months after the 2014 primary, which he also lost.
Voters should take note of these moldering campaign signs because they say a lot about the character of the candidates who left them there, and none of it is good.
What we see in those signs is evidence of people who throw their hats down and stalk off when things don’t go their way; and people who were seeking public office for reasons other than a desire to serve the public good.
Take care, however, because a lot of the signs out now are planted on behalf of candidates running in one of several municipal elections set for May 5.
Rumor control
A conspiracy theory circulating late this week had it that Galveston public school trustees had voted for the district to operate its own polls during a bond referendum scheduled for May 5. This was rumored to be a sinister plot meant to ensure the bond passed by suppressing voter turnout. It would suppress turnout by forcing voters to cast ballots at two different polling places, and, as an added measure of nefarious spice, it would cost the taxpayers more money to boot.
The good news is, the conspiracy theory is hokum. The trustees actually voted to contract with Galveston County to conduct the district’s referendum, county election officials said Friday.
The county also will conduct the city of Galveston’s council elections and bond referendum, which means voters will be able to cast ballots for city council candidates, for or against the city’s proposed bond and in the district’s bond referendum at the same polling places.
The bad news is that the rumor indicates the bond campaign may get nasty and full of half-baked accusations, as did the November school board election.
We hope that will not be the case, but fake voter suppression stories are right out of the playbook typically used by groups that oppose bond elections and taxes in general on ideological, rather than rational, grounds.
We saw it during Clear Creek ISD’s effort in May 2017 to pass a $487 million bond. Another tactic used during that campaign was an attempt to question the issue to death.
People should pose valid questions about public debt, but what we saw was a propaganda technique meant to make the bond proposition questionable through the sheer volume of questions; the fact that many of the questions were not on point was beside the point.
To their credit, Clear Creek voters saw past the propaganda and passed the bond proposition.
We hope Galveston voters will seek out good information and not take rumors at face value.
• Michael A. Smith
