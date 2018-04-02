Are Galveston’s land-use rules for development overreaching and overly complicated for entrepreneurs, as a Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce subcommittee recently argued in a letter to the city?
Maybe. And maybe more debate and adjustment are needed in those rules, even though the city, as in the whole community, already has invested years of discussion and no small amount of public money in drafting them.
What’s beyond debate, however, is that the city urgently needs a set of rules that are predictable and uniformly applied, and it needs to stop drafting rules and then undermining them with special dispensations when enforcing the rules would cause some discomfort.
There is wide agreement that the Land Development Regulations need some revision and clarification. It was during a process to achieve those that the chamber intervened, asking the city council to delay considering final approval of a slate of changes until the chamber had time to assess them.
What the chamber committee seems to be advocating for, now that its assessment is done, isn’t an incremental adjustment to the land-use rules, but a complete revamping of them.
In a letter to the city’s planning commission and staff, the chamber committee recommended edits to the land-use document and the zoning map.
The chamber’s primary complaint is existing land-use regulations are so detailed and specific that they overly complicate the development process, according to the letter.
The comments stem from challenges raised about the document as a whole and not necessarily the recent proposals up for consideration by the city council this month.
“As a general commentary, it seems that the level of detail attempted in the LDR is where many of the mistakes are found and due to the fact that there is an infinite number of circumstantial scenarios it is almost impossible to accurately and effectively regulate,” the letter argued.
“This begs the question: why do we need to have such a voluminous and inherently complicated document for development regulation?”
That statement from the committee’s letter begs a question of its own, however. What would a less specific, less detailed and ostensibly simpler set of rules accomplish, except to make the rules more pliable, less likely to be uniformly applied, more open to shifting interpretation and more susceptible to the whims and peeves of the people charged with enforcement?
The chamber committee’s letter argued the land development rules were flawed because land development offers “an infinite number of circumstantial scenarios.”
Attempting to anticipate and set objective standards for all those possibilities is exactly why these regulations, like most sets of regulations, are voluminous and complicated.
It appears to us the committee is arguing for less regulation in general. That may be the right thing for Galveston, but it’s not where the city had decided to go when it decided on a complete overhaul of a 1991 zoning and land-use document, which resulted in the Land Development Regulations.
Whatever the city decides to do about the LDRs, it should heed Mayor Jim Yarbrough’s advice to stop granting case-by-case exemptions to the stated rules. It should either enforce the rules uniformly or repeal them.
“If you start making exceptions, where do you stop?” Yarbrough said. “Public policy needs to be consistent, equitable and fair.”
• Michael A. Smith
