Editor’s Note: This editorial was originally published in The Galveston Daily News on April 19, 1947. It’s reprinted here to mark the 71st anniversary of what remains today the worst industrial disaster in U.S. history.
High courage and faith in the future of Texas City is clearly manifested by the declaration of the Monsanto Chemical Co. officials that they intend to rebuild on the site of the $10,000,000 styrene plant which was wiped out in the Texas City holocaust Wednesday.
Devastating as the whole experience has been for every man, woman and child in Texas City, they know that their sorrow cannot, must not, assume a negative nor burdensome character. They know that their salvation, and even comfort, depends on a resumption of a normal routine of living. The work of reconstruction must begin. A start on the road back must be made.
This is not just a matter of “business as usual” for Texas Citians. Business in that community can never again be “as usual” as long as any resident remembers the catastrophe which resulted in such appalling destruction and the death and injury of so many of the thriving community’s citizens.
But that is why Texas City will strive for greater achievements as she removes the scars left by the terrific blast. There has never been evidence to indicate that Texas City’s industrial career came to a sudden and violent end in the shattering explosion. With the immediate danger of further blasts removed, residents forced by circumstances to evacuate will return to their homes and their businesses.
Texas Citians are sorrowful. They will be sorrowful for a long while, as they remember the dead. But they will not despair.
They will face the future with the steadfast determination that everything possible will be done to avert any repetition of Wednesday’s disaster, as they rebuild their torn city.
Meanwhile the sad task remains of burying their dead. Funeral services are now being arranged. A memorial service for those killed in the disaster will be held. In this the first period of mourning comes to a climax.
Texas City is a community with many dead, but Texas City is not a dead city. Her suffering has been agonizing, but her courage has not failed her. On this basis she will rise from the devastation which fate visited on her.
