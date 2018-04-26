The League City council should heed a staff recommendation and revise ordinances to require higher lot elevations and bigger storm-drain piping to help avoid a repeat of the damage caused by flooding during Hurricane Harvey.
Leaders in other mainland cities should be considering similar actions, so such rules, which apply to new construction and are meant to mitigate flooding, can be in place ahead of what’s shaping up to be a boom in residential construction.
The League City staff suggested ordinances requiring new houses to be built at 24 inches above the base flood elevation level. The existing city ordinance requires an 18-inch elevation.
They also suggested requiring larger storm-drain systems to reduce the ponding level of water in the streets to 8 inches from the 12 inches allowed by current ordinances.
The changes could decrease flooding in the streets and in the homes, protecting property and keeping more roads open during storms, City Manager John Baumgartner said.
City staff members supported their argument for the new rules with a few simple numbers, and those numbers were compelling.
During Hurricane Harvey, for example, 7,700 houses flooded in the city, almost a quarter of the total inventory, City Engineer Chris Sims told council members this week. Half of those, almost 3,900 homes, would not have flooded had the proposed new rules already have been in place, he said.
Meanwhile, the new rules would not add inordinate cost to developers trying to bring new subdivisions online, based on examples the city staff and a consultant used during the meeting this week.
In the 90-lot Westwood subdivision, for example, the cost of larger storm sewers underground would mean another $48,000 in infrastructure costs, a consultant with Houston-based Kimley-Horn Engineering said.
That works out to an increase of about $533 on each lot.
In Mar Bella Section 14, putting in the enhanced drainage for the first time in the 74-lot development could cost an extra $97,000, the consultant said. That’s an increase of a little more than $1,300 a lot.
Those increases are nowhere near cost-prohibitive and, in fact, are modest compared dollar-for-dollar to what it costs the public and private property owners to respond to, recover from and rebuild after a severe flood.
That’s not even counting the nearly incalculable other costs, such as the human toll associated with events like Hurricane Harvey.
The city council could consider the proposed new rules as soon as next month.
As they ponder the decision, council members should remember the story that broke early this month about three large tracts of old ranch land in southwestern League City, about 4,500 acres, that could soon begin filling with residential and commercial developments.
One of those proposed developments alone would add 1,000 new homes to League City.
This is just the beginning of a development boom in the southwest part of the city, city officials said.
It seems clear to us that the council should approve the cost-effective steps its staff has recommended without delay.
• Michael A. Smith
