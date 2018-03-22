In case you didn’t notice, spring break on the island is back — and potentially in a big way.
The city tracked traffic this year, reporting more than 450,000 vehicles coming and going between March 8 and Sunday.
It was the first year the city tracked traffic counts during spring break because it was the first year most Texas school districts were on the same schedule, city spokeswoman Jaree Fortin told a Daily News reporter this week.
Far beyond the measure of how many cars were kissing bumpers on the Galveston seawall, local businesses are reporting strong, if not record, business for this time of year.
“It’s been crazy busy,” Clyde Wood, owner of The Witchery on Postoffice Street, said, adding the store had broken all-time sales records during the past three weekends.
“We’d go home at night and quickly put in orders so we had a steady flow of product. It’s kept us working day and night.”
Wood, like many island hoteliers and business owners, saw hordes of spring breakers visiting the island last week as schools and universities across the state closed.
High hotel occupancy rates, a high volume of cars entering Stewart Beach and empty shelves in stores are only a few indicators being heard and seen across the island.
Many of the area hotels were booked full for days during spring break, said Steve Cunningham, complex manager for Hotel Galvez, The Tremont House and Harbor House hotels.
“From my view, it was better than average,” Cunningham said. “We had good weather so that helped.”
This is a good sign for all who do business in Galveston County.
All of us have struggled through the post-Harvey period. While the floodwaters receded six months ago, the memory remains in our psyche. Rightfully so, people were more concerned about cutting out wet carpet and getting flooded automobiles repaired or replaced than taking a day at the beach. This took a toll on not only Galveston, but the Houston market where so many visitors regularly originate on weekends.
Businesses found themselves making adjustments in the face of an unsteady stream of visitors since Harvey. How to schedule staff, purchase supplies or even what hours to keep the doors open. Many local businesses across the county were faced with making difficult decisions during the most challenging of times.
But maybe, just maybe, there is a light at the end of this challenging period.
City Manager Brian Maxwell on Tuesday said the spring break might have been record-setting for the island. Spring break is a good early indication for how tourism on the island will fare throughout the rest of the year, Maxwell said.
“This typically means Easter will be off the chain and we’ll have a busy summer,” Maxwell said.
Granted the weather was an excellent draw with blue skies and warm temperatures for most of the time. And the beaches were also clear of the uninvited guests (sargassum) that arrived in 2014.
But what a couple of weeks for everyone. Here is to hoping this is only a sign of things to come in the summer of 2018. If so, Galveston Island and the entire county could be in for a flood of a different — yet welcome — kind. To which we say, bring it on.
• Leonard Woolsey
