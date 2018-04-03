It’s a simple statement nestled within the preamble of the Texas Open Record Act.
“The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know.”
In the most recent session of the Texas Legislature, there was a push to close loopholes allowing some companies doing business with various local and state agencies to withhold information about how arrangements are working, making it impossible to assess whether the public is benefiting or being taken advantage of.
At the end of the session, though, the only thing that passed was a resolution to create a committee to work on patches to the state’s open records laws.
However, with the legislature set to convene in about eight months, that committee has yet to meet.
The preamble to the state’s public information law expresses clearly the intent and bias of the law — public information belongs to the public unless there’s an extremely good reason for keeping it from the public.
You will find similar language in many, many laws and documents in the United States, starting with “We the people …,” which every elementary student should know is the preamble to the Constitution of the United States.
Open record acts, not only in Texas but in states across the nation, are commonplace. So are federal open records laws.
As the May local elections loom, as well as state and national November voting in the coming months, that one simple phrase, nestled within a paragraph, is one they ought to remember.
Certainly, there are cases to be made for exceptions.
But when the exceptions become the normal order of business, where red tape and bureaucratic nonsense become the norm, well, there might seem to be a problem.
There’s a funny thing about open meeting, open record or freedom of information requests. The funny thing is often those requests are what professional researchers, looking the review documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, or reporters from the various forms of media are using, is what the perception of what an open meeting request is about.
But, if you read the preamble of those various laws, that is not the intent of the law. The intent is for a government that is responsible to the people.
Many times, the records requests are about how lawmakers are spending tax dollars and other state revenue. Those, with little exception, should be an automatic granting of the request. But, too often, the request is fought.
Public records are a way to remind lawmakers they are not working with house money, they are working with our money.
• Dave Mathews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.