Years of tenacious lobbying by local people, celebrities and elected officials paid off Thursday when President Donald Trump signed a pardon for Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight boxing champion and one of Galveston’s most famous sons.
The president deserves credit and thanks for having the courage to set right, as best as can be all these years later, an injustice that has stained the nation for more than 100 years.
It was an improbable end to the long story of Johnson’s career and the injustice he suffered because of racist laws enacted during a shameful period in our nation’s history.
There will be speculation about what motivated the president, whose own racial attitude and record of race relations has been questioned by some, and not without some justification.
The core fact in this case, however, is that Donald Trump did what many presidents before him just would not do.
Earlier presidents apparently were dissuaded by mere convention. The pardons typically are supported by a U.S. Department of Justice recommendation. As a matter of policy, the Justice Department will not consider requests for posthumous pardons. The argument is the department should spend its time processing applications for people who still are alive and incarcerated.
Because of that policy, posthumous pardons are rare, but not unprecedented. President Bill Clinton pardoned Henry O. Flipper, the first African-American officer to lead the Buffalo Soldiers of the 10th Cavalry Regiment during the Civil War, and President George W. Bush pardoned Charles Winters, an American volunteer in the Arab-Israeli War convicted of violating the U.S. Neutrality Acts in 1949, The Associated Press reported Thursday.
If anything is clearly true about President Trump, it’s that he’s not going to be bound by convention. In this case, that was a good thing.
In the end, it matters very little why this president did what others wouldn’t. The president himself summed it up well:
“It’s my honor to do it. It’s about time,” Trump said during an Oval Office ceremony, according to the AP.
It’s important to acknowledge also that Trump’s pardon may cost him political capital among some of his core supporters because the Jack Johnson story has elements that are still politically charged today.
Johnson, dubbed the “Galveston Giant,” grew up on the island and learned to fight on the docks. He won the world heavyweight boxing title by defeating Tommy Burns on the day after Christmas in 1908. That victory was followed by a spree of racial violence.
Johnson couldn’t be beaten in the ring. So, the U.S. government used its resources to get him.
In 1913, Johnson was convicted of violating the Mann Act. His crime was consorting with white women.
Johnson challenged white America’s notion of the proper role of black Americans and he entered into an area that is still taboo among some Americans today.
Trump’s decision required political courage. For that, he deserves credit.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.