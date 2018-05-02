State officials and members of the local congressional delegation should heed the call local leaders made last week and ask again for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to ease its rules about who can benefit from the billions in post-Harvey disaster dollars earmarked for Texas.
The mayors of Dickinson, Friendswood and League City sent letters April 25 to Gov. Greg Abbott and Land Commissioner George P. Bush asking the state to seek federal waivers that would benefit middle-class residents whose homes flooded during Hurricane Harvey.
The three mayors are asking the state to pursue a waiver to the federal requirement that 70 percent of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery funds be used to support low- and moderate-income earners.
The Galveston County Commissioners Court had a few days before passed a resolution seeking similar changes to the federal rules.
Texas got more than $5 billion in disaster recovery money and the land office will oversee its distribution to communities, but must follow federal guidelines, including the 70 percent support for low- to moderate-income families.
Bush has already asked the Texas congressional delegation to help lower the threshold from 70 percent to 50 percent, which was the threshold after Hurricane Ike, land office spokeswoman Brittany Eck said. The housing department declined to make the reduction, despite the delegation’s help, she said.
The mayors want state officials to ask again. They want the housing department to waive the 70 percent requirement.
The request is more reasonable than it may appear to be on the surface
It seems to us that this is not a matter of whether middle-class people in Galveston County will benefit from federal dollars that should have benefited less affluent people in Galveston County.
It’s more a matter of whether Galveston County and the hard-hit cities in it will get a fair share of the recovery money, or whether the bulk of the money will go to other counties and cities that suffered no greater loss but have higher levels of poverty.
Part of the worry among local leaders is because of how the state intends to divide the federal money.
About one-fifth of the federal money has already been promised to Houston and Harris County, with the rest being split among more than 40 other Texas counties, many with substantial damage from the hurricane.
The county and the cities on the mainland with relatively affluent populations will be at a disadvantage in competing for the money against areas with higher levels of poverty unless the federal government waives the rules.
The federal rules are especially problematic in making effective use of the disaster money for infrastructure projects. Can you design a drainage system that is widely effective, but mostly benefits low- to moderate-income people?
There’s a stronger argument for keeping the 70-30 rule for federal disaster housing money. The argument is the money should help people who couldn’t afford flood insurance, not people who took the gamble and chose not to have it.
There’s an upside, however, in allowing some of those to benefit from the federal aid — the disaster money typically comes with the condition that homeowners obtain federal flood insurance and keep the policies in force for as long they own the properties.
The federal rules after Hurricane Ike allowed a 50-50, rather than a 70-30 split on disaster aid benefit and low- and moderate-income people still benefited greatly. You can see that all over Galveston today.
Federal officials should consider allowing that again.
• Michael A. Smith
