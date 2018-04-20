People who care about public education and its role in developing the well-rounded, and, dare we even hope, open-minded citizens necessary for the maintenance of democracy should step up support for Texas City ISD and the bond issue its leaders have called for May.
At issue is the fact that some people have said they’ll vote against the bond because district administrators sanctioned an assembly Friday at which students were to spend 30 minutes talking — from district approved scripts — about violence and maybe school funding and bullying.
This event was about as benign as such an event could ever be.
The assembly, inspired by the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Fla., coincided with events across the nation in which students planned to walk out of schools Friday to protest gun violence.
The school’s student Political Activism Club organized the event during which students were allowed to “walk out” of the school and gather near the stadium. Students were not required to participate in the assembly.
District officials said they organized the assembly to help ensure student safety. The idea was to have a controlled, rather than an uncontrolled, event.
By sanctioning the event, the school hoped to prevent chaos and danger to students who might otherwise walk out into the streets, officials said.
The speech also was to be tightly controlled. There was to be no mention of guns or the Second Amendment and no particular liberal or conservative agenda to be pushed, officials said.
What we saw in this was an honest attempt to accommodate a desire among students to express themselves in a public forum, while maintaining control of the situation.
Texas City ISD’s method of dealing with the highly charged issue was at least as good as any other district’s method, maybe better.
It certainly wasn’t cause for harsh criticism or retaliation.
The assembly wasn’t a real example of spontaneous political activism, nor was it an example of using the First Amendment to its fullest. It may have been a learning experience, though, like a mock court or a mock election.
We hope the students learned something worthwhile.
If nothing else, they should have learned that people are seldom rewarded for speaking their minds but should have the courage to do it anyway. America was founded by and formed by people who spoke up when the crowd said to shut up.
We hope reasonable adults, who may be too busy with life to get wound up about teenage political ideas, will speak up in support of the school district’s effort and act in support of its bond proposition.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.