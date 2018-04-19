There’s a growing popular opinion, based on the hard personal experience of Hurricane Harvey, that this region needs broader, more coordinated and better integrated flood-control efforts.
In a word, perhaps, there’s a need to change “efforts” to “effort,” many Harvey victims are arguing.
Some of the complaints are probably overstated and misdirected, but there’s certainly some truth in them as well.
Flood control, like a lot of things, is decentralized, or fragmented, depending on how negatively you want to describe it.
Counties, cities and numerous flood control districts that are more or less independent and autonomous all share responsibility for flood control.
That patchwork of jurisdictions results from dedication to the concept of local control, the idea that local people should be able to determine how government operates and who operates the government at the local level. We see the same in how we go about law enforcement — no national police — and education, to name a couple.
Generally, it’s a great idea worth defending with extreme vigor.
The problem is that watersheds and the waterways that drain them don’t recognize jurisdictional boundaries.
Likewise, good intentions applied with good result upstream can have bad consequences downstream. Several municipal-level leaders have argued recently, for example, that flooding in northern Galveston County is being exacerbated by development and by some flood-control efforts upstream in southern Harris County and places such as Pearland in the north part of Brazoria County.
There’s no doubt that upstream development has contributed to local flooding, and little doubt that some upstream flood-control projects have made problems worse downstream.
As we recall, trying to manage the complex and inevitable problem of amplifying downstream flooding by improving upstream drainage, was among the things that stalled the Clear Creek Flood Control project for decades.
Meanwhile, there’s long been at least a perception among residents that skill, dedication, planning and inclination toward good sense can vary widely among the various entities charged with flood control.
All of which raises a valid question about whether the region has developed to a point at which a decentralized flood-control system can no longer respond effectively.
That may not be the case, but it’s certainly not crazy to ask.
The next question is whether people would be willing to sacrifice some, maybe a lot, of local control to empower a regional flood-control authority.
That may be a more complicated question than it appears to be at first glance.
For one thing, we’ve seen very little consensus among Galveston County residents about which flood-control methods are acceptable, much less which are preferable.
Some people argue for buyouts of flood-prone structures, but in order for buyouts to be most effective, and most cost-effective, they can’t be voluntary. Many people will oppose that method on private property grounds, which is understandable.
Cities sometimes are cool on widespread buyouts because they undermine the property tax base.
Some people think the solution lies in massive civil engineering projects designed to move far greater amounts of water into Galveston Bay much faster than the existing infrastructure can accomplish. Some people will oppose doing that on environmental grounds, which also is a valid concern.
Some people see the solution in somehow moderating development, which numerous blocs will oppose on numerous grounds.
There’s little doubt that a regional authority with actual power and more global approach to flood control could get more done faster, but are we ready to delegate that much control to a single entity?
