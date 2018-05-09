The reaction to news published Wednesday that a teacher at Levi Fry Intermediate School in Texas City had been fired for inadvertently sending a profane text message to the mother of a special-needs student has been striking, and for us has been cause for reflection.
We’ve come to expect a harsh assessment of people in more or less public jobs who have lapses in judgment in public view. We deliver those assessments pretty often ourselves.
In this case, however, there’s been a general tone of understanding at least, and perhaps even sympathy, for the teacher. That tone has been in comments on our forums, where the tone tends to run toward incendiary, and even in comments from the child’s mother, who could justifiably have vented outrage, but didn’t.
There’s no doubt the teacher erred ethically and professionally when she wrote a text message in which she used a top-tier expletive — perhaps the nuclear option of expletives — to describe an autistic 13-year-old boy with whom she was clearly frustrated. She erred practically when she accidentally sent that message to the child’s mother. There was no walking that back, and there had to be consequences for it.
A couple of our readers have argued the district should have taken steps short of terminating the teacher’s employment; should have given her a reprimand, some counseling and retraining, perhaps. It’s easy to understand, however, why administrators decided to make a clean break. To have done otherwise may have been taken as an attempt to defend the indefensible.
Still, those readers who argued for leniency may be right.
This incident opens for those of us who aren’t teachers, public school administrators or parents or other relatives of “special needs” children a window into an increasing intense conflict among those who are.
The conflict is being played out across the nation and is apparent in Galveston County schools as well. Today we reported about parents with children in Clear Creek schools who’ve bought billboards along Interstate 45 to express their dissatisfaction with special education programs.
Galveston’s public-school district is caught up in long-running lawsuit about special education.
Hardly a week goes by without some parent with a child at one school district or another complaining to the newspaper about special education programs.
One question is whether public schools are doing right by a growing population of students loosely described as special needs, but individually manifesting one or more from a vast array of physical, mental and behavioral challenges demanding individualized care and teaching methods.
An equally important question is whether school districts are doing right by the teachers who are expected to deliver that individualized care and teaching methods. There’s compelling evidence the answer to that question is no.
And the core question is whether the rest of us are providing public school districts with everything they need, or have we given them the mandate and then called it a day.
Given the well-documented financial burdens under which Texas public schools operate, we can’t help but think it’s the latter.
What’s certain is special education services are going to become an increasingly major issue for educators and taxpayers.
We should all try to keep that tone of understanding, and perhaps even sympathy, as it heats up and plays out.
• Michael A. Smith
