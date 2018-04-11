A majority of the League City council was right Tuesday in voting to move ahead with construction of a scaled-down animal shelter.
The options had been doing that, spending about $3 million more than expected for a larger shelter initially envisioned in plans developed in 2016 or putting the project off and perhaps scrapping it.
Councilmen Nick Long and Dan Becker voted against greenlighting the project for a couple of reasons, neither of which strikes us as convincing.
Becker described the shelter plans as over-the-top and wanted to put the question to voters through a November referendum. That was not the first time an elected official has attempted to use the notion of a referendum to stall a project. The technique has been epidemic in Galveston at times.
But relatively small capital improvement projects — those that don’t require issuing debt through general obligation bonds — are not appropriate referendum items. Submitting more-or-less routine city business such as whether to proceed with an animal shelter to a citywide vote undermines both the gravity of the referendum and the council’s own legislative power.
It’s good the council didn’t opt for a referendum, considering that, as an institution, the city has for years made a great effort to avoid taking to referendum very expensive projects that certainly would have been more appropriate to that process than the shelter.
One example that leaps to mind is the June 2012 decision to issue $59 million in debt for a new public safety building and water and infrastructure projects.
Instead of going before voters for approval to issue bonds, the council voted to issue certificates of obligation, which do not require any voter approval.
To his credit, Becker in 2012 had opposed the certificates of obligation and called for the proposal to be put before the voters. We think he was right that time but wrong this time.
Long argued it would be inappropriate to proceed with the shelter this soon after Hurricane Harvey.
“We do have to re-prioritize right now after Harvey,” Long said. “We need to focus on the homeless people and then worry about the homeless pets next.”
This isn’t an either-or situation, however. Building an animal shelter that is not “borderline inhumane,” as shelter manager Kim Schoolcraft recently described it, will not require abandoning the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The state of Texas has and will continue to receive billions of federal dollars to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery. It received more than $5 billion for that purpose Tuesday.
There are questions still to be answered about how that federal money will be allocated, but this already is certain — it won’t build League City the animal shelter it needs to be a first-class city.
That’s up to forward-thinking residents and the local officials they elected.
• Michael A. Smith
