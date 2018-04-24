Galveston County commissioners have good reason to oppose a plan calling for the Texas General Land Office to manage post-Harvey housing reconstruction.
The good reasons lie in the land office’s performance managing programs initiated immediately — using a loose definition of that word — after the August storm and its record managing a part of the post-Ike rebuilding that’s still underway in Galveston.
In two resolutions passed 4-1 this week, commissioners objected to a state action plan published April 10 that outlines how the land office would direct about $5 billion in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development hurricane recovery aid allocated to Texas.
The plan proposes sending $2.3 billion directly to the city of Houston and Harris County, for those entities to manage their own housing recovery programs.
For the remaining parts of Texas, the land office proposed a “state-run model” under which it would administer the housing funds itself or through regional groups, such as the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
Commissioners said they’d greatly prefer the county to manage its own housing program.
“We need to run our own housing program because we know what’s best here,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Clark said.
The county has experience managing housing programs from the work it did after Hurricane Ike in 2008, commissioners said. But officials also are skeptical of the land office’s ability to manage housing, based on how the agency handled its short-term home repair programs.
“I don’t think it was anything to be bragging about,” Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said of the land office’s short-term housing programs. “Now, they want to run the housing program in Galveston County from Austin.”
Our only objection to Henry’s assessment is that it’s an understatement.
We have been arguing for months that disaster housing efforts funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and managed by the Texas General Land Office seemed slow to start and disorganized when they finally did get going.
It took about four months for the state to create and announce several programs meant to provide immediate, temporary housing options for Harvey victims, stretching the definitions of both immediate and temporary beyond what the words can bear.
In late December, which was entering the fifth month after the storm, the state had finally struck a deal with a contractor to manage its immediate, temporary disaster housing efforts, and was attempting to find 73,000 people state-wide who seemed to qualify for the services.
Common sense argues that many of those folks had by then given up on government aid.
In January, the state and Galveston County were at odds over how to deal with temporary trailers slated to be parked in flood zones. Five months into the disaster recovery was an odd time to be arguing about that, it seems to us.
That same theme had played out in Dickinson, as well, where city, state and federal officials were at odds over procedures for getting water, sewer and electrical services connected to FEMA trailers.
Exhibit Two might be the land office’s handling of the effort to rebuild most of the 569 Galveston public housing demolished after Hurricane Ike.
Ten years later, that project is nowhere near complete and is shaping up to be a post-disaster disaster. A lot of the fault for that lies with people in Galveston, but some of it lies with the land office.
The commissioners are right to be skeptical and to push back against the state action plan. Rank-and-file residents should join in that effort. A comment period about the plan is open until 5 p.m. Thursday.
• Michael A. Smith
