The Jamaica Beach city council should repeal, or at very least review and clarify, an ordinance it recently approved restricting video recording during public meetings.
As we reported in Political Buzz last week, some residents wanting to record the city council meetings claim city hall is infringing on their rights.
Jay and Lorraine Jones, who’ve lived in Jamaica Beach for more than 18 years, said they started recording the public meetings because of concerns about some of the decisions made about the city’s park and pavilion.
At a September city council meeting, the city shut Lorraine Jones down when she pulled out her camera and started to record; officials even went so far as to ask a police officer to intervene and prevent her from recording.
At a subsequent meeting, the council passed rules essentially stipulating that people can record meetings only if they sit in a designated area and agree not to take “unauthorized video” of other people in the audience.
There are numerous problems with the ordinance. Not the least of which is determining what constitutes an “unauthorized video.” Who defines this vague idea?
To the Joneses, it doesn’t sound right, and we agree.
We are not alone in thinking the city can’t justify the ordinance and would be unable to defend it in court.
Houston First Amendment attorney Joe Larsen said the city has no right to limit what can be video recorded at a public meeting. He also said the rules the city council passed are “absolutely outside the requirements of the Open Meetings Act.”
It’s worth noting that many cities record public meetings themselves so residents who can’t attend can watch the proceedings on their computers. This in done, sometimes at substantial expense, in the interest of openness and transparency.
The council may have sincerely been trying to protect people in the audience from something with the ordinance, although from exactly what is unclear. The law, however, is clear that no one at a public meeting has any right or expectation to be shielded from such recording. That’s a protection the city simply has no right, nor much reason, to extend.
Transparency should be among the main goals for the city and its elected council members, and this ordinance greatly undermines any claim the city might make that it is achieving that goal.
The law allows a city to designate a specific place in the council chambers from which videographers must work, but that law was meant to keep the large cameras used by television news stations from blocking the general audience’s view of a meeting. It wasn’t meant to be applied to rank-and-file residents using small cameras such as those in cellphones.
Still, the city has the right to enforce that much of the ordinance. It also, however, has a very real responsibility to enforce it equally. City officials can’t pick and choose who must comply with the ordinance and who gets a pass based on the topic at hand during the meeting. So any proud mother, for example, who might want to record her son’s Cub Scout troop being honored at a city council meeting, would have to stay in the designated zone along with Joneses.
Another main goal any elected public body should be to foster is an atmosphere of openness to encourage public participation in the public’s business. Clearly this ordinance is counterproductive to that effort.
Lorraine Jones said she felt bullied and has stopped going to the meetings. Jay Jones, however, still goes and records them.
It is not only appalling that the city intimidated Lorraine Jones into putting down her camera by stepping on her First Amendment rights, but, Larsen warns, having local rules that violate the Open Meetings Act could open the city up to a lawsuit.
We believe the Jamaica Beach City Council wants to operate an open, transparent government and this ordinance was a simple misstep, such as we all make from time to time. There’s a simple solution — just repeal it.
• Rene Schwartz
