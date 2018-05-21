With Friday’s deadly school shooting, Santa Fe, Texas, is at the center of the media universe. And by extension, so is Galveston County and the state of Texas. This is our moment to help others — both in the past and future — on how to best deal with such a tragic and human crisis.
Ten people are dead. Commit those numbers to memory and then make a promise to yourself to help prevent this from occurring again.
We do not yet know what drove the shooter to his deadly actions this past Friday. But what we do know is discovering the solution will take all of us. Bottling up emotions and information is only going to prevent the clues from coming forward — and by doing so, we’re sentencing yet another community, another school and another group of students to another shooting.
Professional counselors and mental health specialists know opening up and sharing is one of the surest pathways to recovery. This is as true for individuals as it is for communities. Santa Fe and Galveston County are no different. We need to have a community conversation — and a truthful one at that.
No hiding of facts, no political posturing, no worrying about someone’s feelings being hurt. What matters is we get the facts on the table for both discussion and action. This is — and should always be — about the 10 people murdered in cold blood on Friday.
But let us also say, we should be just as careful to not repeat or promote unfounded rumors or politically energized talking points. To repeat what you read in a random social media post is to risk becoming part of the problem instead of the solution. Social media platforms self-admittedly have trust issues and little if any screening process to prevent falsehoods from reaching users. We encourage you to carefully tread in this environment.
If you know something or have something you believe could be helpful in our community and to help other communities learn from our tragedy, please speak up. Only by bringing forward information will we ever, as a society, be able to unlock the incredibly complicated formula that repeatedly delivers death to unsuspecting communities. Don’t be quiet. Speak up. Take action. Let Santa Fe be remembered as the place where the community stepped forward.
• Leonard Woolsey
