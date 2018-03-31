“A lot of times, it’s small things that are really the big things to people.”
My friend is in the construction business. While he will do any type of work, more often than not he finds himself helping put people’s lives back together after a storm or natural disaster. According to him, while some projects seem bigger than others in scale, everything he touches is a big project to the person on the other end.
“Doesn’t have to be a total house redo — it can be a simple piece of baseboard along a wall. But to the homeowner, that piece of trim could be the most important thing in the house.”
He shakes his head, his personal experience pouring out. Large, powerful hands clasp together on the small table in front of us.
“There are no small details in life,” he said. “They are all big.”
Earlier, I’d asked him to come by and take a look at a small amount of storm damage. Compared to the tens of thousands who had lost their homes, cars, and underwent other life-changing experiences, the repairs seemed relatively modest.
“I know it’s a small job compared to helping a family back into their home, but let me know when you can get to us,” I said.
Small things are big things in life. And he’s right, we never really know how important what we say, do or promise to another will be. And many times, we don’t know until we’ve followed through with our commitment.
We all know this from experience from us being on the receiving end of the equation. Could be taking our car in for an oil change and finding an oil smudge on the carpet afterwards. Or maybe a painter leaving behind paint drips on the driveway after painting the garage. These details, while seemingly small, tend to remain — festering into frustration or hard feelings. We never feel the same after discovering the smallest of details were not big enough to matter to someone we’d trusted.
Which is exactly why the best experiences are those where we are made to feel as if the time has stopped and we are the most important person in the world. And most times it is the smallest of details that make us feel whole. For example, I remember how I felt getting my car back from a routine service only to discover the dealership ran my car through the car wash for me. Imagine how I felt. A small detail led to a big feeling inside of me. And to this day, I confidently recommend them to my friends.
Small details have a way becoming big details. And through them, the opportunity for us to impact the world around us is easily within reach. We should remember my friend’s words and make sure to deliver the unexpected, to over deliver and to remember, you never know when the smallest of details — or words — can be the biggest indicator of how you value others.
