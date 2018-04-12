It’s not too late to sign up for our Wave Watcher’s Academy, which starts Monday. For more information, visit www.galvestonislandbeachpatrol.org.
One morning last week, I went for a swim at the amazing new city pool. The water was just right, but as I got through my warmup set I started feeling really slow. Going through the normal checklist of recent meals, sleep and previous day’s activities didn’t raise a flag. Then I realized I wasn’t swimming slower than normal, I was just getting shamed by a group of swimmers in the adjacent lanes. Turns out it was one of the professional foreign teams that came to the United States to compete in the Galveston Ironman event last weekend.
This triathlon has really put Galveston on the map for the national and international triathlon community. With over 3,000 competitors and all their entourage, it’s a big event here. The beach patrol takes the lead on guarding it with a lot of help from our Galveston Marine Response partners. We’re always really busy during this event. After the final swimmer got out of the water and we received the “all clear” from the event organizers, we’d chalked up 112 swim assists, 16 rescues, and two rescues with major medical injuries that we passed over the Galveston EMS crew on-site.
There are several reasons that Galveston is such a good site in the spring and fall for the Ironman triathlon and other sporting events. A venue like Moody Gardens is a great place for participants to stay with their families. While they’re out training and competing there are plenty of things for their friends and families to do all over the island. Galveston has a lot of amenities packed into a small, easy to navigate community, and between Moody Gardens, The Strand, Schlitterbahn, and all the beach parks, there’s no shortage of entertainment. But maybe the best thing is our proximity to the ocean.
Even if they never make it to the beach, the water makes the climate just perfect for much of the spring and fall. While inland towns have large temperature fluctuations, Galveston remains relatively constant. We typically see less than a 10 degree difference between the day and night. The ocean is like a temperature buffer. It’s particularly noticeable when we get to May and June. While mainland temperatures may spike into the upper 90s, we see temperatures in the low to mid 80s. As long as there’s an on-shore wind, the air passing over the cooler spring water is more temperate. In the fall, it’s the opposite. As mainland temperatures drop, the air hitting Galveston passes over warmer water, keeping it nice longer into the year.
Of course, no place is perfect. When August rolls around and the air, water, and humidity are all in the 90s it can be tough. And that moist, coastal breeze is not very welcome in December and January. But all in all, we’re pretty lucky to live here.
