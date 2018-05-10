Here is an excerpt from a rescue report that was filed from May 6:
“Tower 43 (Lifeguard Suarez) called in moving swimmers out too far. Unit 297 (Supervisor Venegas and Supervisor Garcia) made scene. The lifeguard gave the OK signal and started to escort the swimmer on the rescue tube back to shore.
Midway back to shore, the swimmer became tired, and the lifeguard had to secure the swimmer in his buoy in order to get him back to the beach. Supervisor Garcia paddled out to the lifeguard and swimmer to make sure they were OK. All swimmers and guards made it back to shore with no complaints or injury. Unit back in service.”
This rescue was a fairly routine occurrence for our crew. But a lot of pieces to our overall “beach safety net” have to be in place before this can happen. We are so lucky that the hard work our guards do is recognized and appreciated, and we recognize that is something we continually need to strive to maintain.
That’s a big part of why we have so many programs that tie to the community in which we are embedded, such as the Jesse Tree/Beach Patrol Survivor Support Network, our Junior Lifeguard Program, being designated as a “Safe Place” for children, our school outreach program, at-risk children camps, and more. There are several opportunities coming up to become involved with our program at different levels.
About 40 percent of our overall staff and the majority of our supervisors come out of our Junior Lifeguard Program. Participants ages 10-15 study topics as diverse as beach lifeguard principles, first aid, CPR and marine biology/ecology. Our objectives are to show the participants the values of mental and physical discipline; and to teach them to respect themselves, others, authority and the natural environment. Our hope is that many of the participants will become the lifeguards of the future. This year, the Junior Lifeguard Program starts June 4 and continues for six weeks. There are still spaces available.
The Galveston Island Beach Patrol “Wave Watcher” Volunteer Program is a way for ordinary citizens to join our team. It’s a mini lifeguard academy that is free of charge and that will serve as a force multiplier in our effort to prevent drowning deaths and aquatic accidents. We are currently accepting applicants for the second academy of the year, which is scheduled from May 29 to June 1 — if there are enough interested people.
On Saturday, we have lifeguard tryouts at 7 a.m. at the Galveston Community Pool at Lasker Park at 2016 43rd St. in Galveston. The academy will start immediately after and run for two weeks. The course consists of 100 hours of training including American Red Cross Emergency Medical Response and CPR for the Professional Rescuer, United States Lifesaving Association Open Water Lifeguard Training, tourist relations training and physical training. Candidates must be 16 or older, able to swim 500 meters in 10 minutes or less, and pass a urine drug screen. For information, visit www.galvestonislandbeachpatrol.org. We need guards!
