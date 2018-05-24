All the preparation is done. The equipment is ready, the planning is over, and the time for preparation transitions to the time for action. This week, we had a great drill to help sharpen our communication strategies and rescue techniques among our group and between our emergency response partners. We finalized plans and schedules and met with our various partners to make sure we’re all on the same page. And our “Night Swim,” when our entire staff goes through a grueling two-hour test of skill and stamina, went off without a hitch.
This weekend, we will see between 250,000 and 500,000 visitors to the island. The saving grace is that we are now almost at full strength. We’ll be ready for whatever madness the hundreds of thousands of visitors this weekend bring, as will our partners in the police, fire, EMS, beach parks, coastal zone management and parking teams. We all provide an extra layer of protection, support, and response, but ultimately our visitors are primarily responsible for their safety and well being.
So this weekend, if you’re going to the beach or anywhere near the water, remember it’s easy to let down your guard when you’re recreating. Here are a few of the more important safety tips:
• Swim near a lifeguard; almost every tower will be staffed every day for a double shift. We’ll be out there from early morning until dark, so we shouldn’t be hard to find. The guard is an added layer of protection although you are still responsible for your own safety.
• Stay away from the rocks — where there is a chance you could be caught in a dangerous rip current.
• Avoid swimming or wading at the ends of the island — The San Luis Pass and the Ship Channel have very strong tidal flow. The water there is not only very dangerous, but they are illegal areas for swimming.
• Don’t swim alone — your buddy can call or wave for help if you can’t.
• Don’t dive in head first — avoid the chance of a head or neck injury.
• Observe warning signs and flags — ours are all bilingual and use icons.
• Nonswimmers and children should use lifejackets when in our around the water.
• Alcohol and water don’t mix — most of the beaches here are alcohol-free, but if you choose to drink, try to remember that even though you feel invincible, you’re not.
• Take precautions from the heat and sun — such as loose-fitting clothing and a hat, sunscreen with a high SPF, good sunglasses and drinking plenty of nonalcoholic, noncaffeinated beverages.
• Remember the beach isn’t a pool or pond. There are currents, marine life, and the bottom is uneven with troughs and drop-offs. You should be much more careful and be sure to not exceed your ability.
Above all, remember the beach is a wonderful place. Go, have fun and focus on family, friends, recreation and making memories. Take a well-earned break from your routine with friends and family. Just do it safely!
