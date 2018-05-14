You could say it has been a moving experience. That would be an understatement.
I have moved. I took what was left of my belongings and transferred the dregs to a new apartment, which is absolutely charming. And small.
If you have lived in a house for years and years, you will be able to understand the progression of my dilemmas.
I have been on the corner of Ninth Street for 32 years. I have 32 years worth of possessions. Some treasures. Some junk.
In the course of a few days, I have had an estate sale, presided over by a couple of characters, Roland and Monica Dressler. They did a lot of hard work and got all my stuff organized. If you ever want to be endlessly entertained, call Roland and get him to tell you about his life. He is truly interesting.
So we gathered the loot. I sold some. Gave a lot to both the Salvation Army and the Resource and Crisis Center, and pitched garbage cans full of stuff. It was mind-boggling.
Thanks to a good moving company from League City, one of whose strongmen is my grandson-in-law, we got all the big stuff carted across town and positioned to my satisfaction in the neat new home. Most of the stuff I moved was what I had that was small enough to fit in the new place, though I certainly don’t want to disparage my beautiful new apartment. It could not be nicer, and everyone I have met so far has been super friendly and nice.
All my friends tell me I did a smart thing, downsizing. The big house was getting too big.
And the way it came about was nothing short of a miracle.
I spent time as a dinner guest listening to another guest rave about her delightful apartment. I knew about the Village at Morningstar and even had an application, which I had never filed.
The next day, I decided to fill out the application and go to put my name on the list. I had heard it took about 2 1/2 years to get a place. I handed in my application and a check to reserve an apartment. The director said if I wanted to pay the “market price,” which is the one without a discount for income, she had one available.
I almost fell out of my chair. It took me about 30 seconds to make up my mind. And, waiting upon the first of May for my rent to begin, the deal was done.
This was all meant to be. I am absolutely sure.
And so I am living in a gated community, with no more ad valorum taxes and no more windstorm insurance. No more gas or water bill. No more grass to get mowed.
Heaven on earth.
