I got a call on Sunday from my oldest grandson, Jake, who is attending his fourth Nor’easter in New York.
He told me his farm was under about a foot of snow. I told him the current temperature in Texas City. It was 80.
I could hear him shudder over the phone, knowing what he was going to say.
“I would die in all that heat,” he howled.
And he probably would. He is a native Texan, having been born here. But he is an adopted northerner. Loves the cold.
But he hasn’t been suffering from the cold, because his farmhouse just north of the Pennsylvania border is equipped with a winter’s worth of cordwood, chopped by him in preparation for whatever comes his way.
He told me he was in his house when he got a cellphone call from his wife, Julie, sitting in her car and urging him to get up and come outside quickly.
When he got to her, he discovered she was sitting in the driver’s seat, a chicken on her lap, waiting for his help in unloading their latest acquisition.
“I was driving down the road, coming home, when I saw this chicken walking down the side of the road,” she said. “There were no houses around and nobody anywhere that I could see. Just this lone chicken.”
She said she got out of the car and after much chasing and cajoling managed to pick up her prey and get her to the truck.
She was a her, she said, a big, black hen who seemed determined to get wherever she was going. Who knew?
Julie managed to get her on her lap, get the car going and get to the driveway for help.
The pair, living as they do on a farm, have horses and dogs and, of course, chickens. Lots of hens that lay lots of eggs.
“We eat a lot of eggs for breakfast every weekend,” Jake said. He didn’t mention what they eat during the week.
They brought the hen into the chicken coop, checking her out to see if she was all right, then introducing her to all the other hens, most of whom have names.
You may remember the four hens of my son and daughter in La Grange also have monikers. They are named after four of my daughter’s girlfriends in Virginia.
The native New Yorker hens, who lived at the Jake and Julie abode, said the new hen would be OK with them. There was not a pecking uproar.
So in she went, joining the happy flock.
They named her Lola.
Later breaking news from New York: Lola has turned out to be Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.