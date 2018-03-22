Spring break ended up being very “spring break-ish.” The weather ended up being absolutely perfect and last weekend the beaches were full. We scrambled to keep swimmers safe, getting to hundreds before they got themselves in trouble in the rip currents by the groins.
There weren’t many crowd issues in town, but the party crowd hit the West End hard. The Galveston Police Department was very busy dealing with a couple of incidents and diffusing various situations. As usual, they did an absolutely amazing job of dealing with potential problems in a professional way.
The Beach Patrol is so lucky that the hard work our guards do is recognized and appreciated, and we recognize that that is something we continually need to strive to maintain. That’s a big part of why we are involved in so many community programs, such as The Jesse Tree/Beach Patrol Survivor Support Network, the Junior Lifeguard program, our School Outreach program, senior beach walks and more.
We are looking forward to our second annual Wave Watcher Academy. The training is a mini lifeguard academy, which is free of charge and will serve as a force multiplier in our effort to prevent drowning deaths and aquatic accidents.
The Wave Watcher Academy will be from 8 a.m. to noon April 16 through April 19. Current Wave Watcher volunteers will be on hand to teach and advise. All are welcome and there is absolutely no physical requirement. The first day will cover topics related to Beach Patrol history and operations, rip currents and general beach safety, “Code X” (witnessed drowning) procedures, victim recognition and municipal ordinances related to the beach and water front.
The second day will be dedicated to first aid and CPR specially tailored to the beach environment. The third will focus on tourist ambassador certification (CTA Training). Finally, on the fourth day, we’ll do a site by site visit of the “hot spots” for water safety and discuss in detail how our Wave Watchers can integrate into our operations.
Once through the academy, Wave Watchers will be able to volunteer for various duties if they desire. They are able to help with our LCD (Lost Child Detail) on holidays, and join us for special events and competitions. Most importantly they will form a cadre of informed beachgoers who have “the eye,” so are able to spot trouble developing before it happens and notify us or other public safety groups.
This could happen in the course of their normal daily lives when they drive, walk, fish, surf, etc., along the beach front. Or it could take place with a more organized activity. The level of commitment and involvement will be completely up to the graduates.
If you or someone you know is interested in joining the crew, email beachpatrol@galvestonparkboard.org. The class will cap at 20 and will be first come first serve.
I hope you will join us for a fun way to support a great cause!
