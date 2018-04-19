The group of 10 or so middle school students came to the 24th Street beach early. They were well away from the designated “no swim” area, about midway between the rocks and the Pleasure Pier.
Five of the children went in the water for a swim. What they didn’t notice is that there was a current pushing them toward the rocks.
Capt. Tony Pryor and Senior Lifeguard Kevin Knight (AKA “L’il Kev”) were working as our early patrol vehicle. They were doing a first pass of the beachfront. Tony spotted the group drifting quickly toward the drop-off and rip current by the rocks. He told Kevin to get ready, then flipped on the overhead lights and hooked a U-turn, intending to pull up in the no parking area so they would have quick access to the stairs leading down to the beach.
Unfortunately, there was a red pickup truck parked right in the middle of the emergency lane. Tony quickly found a small space between two parked cars and wedged the rescue truck up onto the sidewalk. Kevin jumped out of the truck, grabbing his rescue tube and fins. Tony hit the air horn and used the loudspeaker to tell the children to come to shore immediately. They didn’t respond.
Kevin ran over to the steps and down to the beach, entering the water at the base of the rocks. By this time there were three children caught in the rip current that were near the end of the rocks, and two more on the brink. He high-stepped through the water, then dolphin dove, when it was near waist deep, and finally put the fins on and used the rip current to swim toward the three children farthest out.
Tony called for backup, then followed right behind, but ran out on the rock groin. He yelled for the two children that were on the edge of the drop-off to go straight to shore. He watched long enough to see that they were making progress and a teacher was headed that way. Then he scanned the groin and water. Kevin had made contact with two of the children and seemed to be OK as he took them around the end of the groin.
A young girl was struggling about three-fourths of the way out near the rocks. Tony called for a fisherman to grab the ring buoy out and rope of the rescue box. The man responded quickly, removing the buoy and expertly throwing it to the girl. The girl grabbed it, but was getting washed along the rocks in the heavy surf. She was able to hang on, which bought she and Tony valuable time.
Tony ran to her, slid down the rocks and into the water. He untangled her and used his rescue tube to swim her away from the rocks and to safety. Kevin brought the others to shore. Tony and the girl were cut up, but the children were fine as Tony and Kevin left to continue patrolling.
