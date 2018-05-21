So, last week you heard about all the sunshine and roses associated with my move to a new home. Today, you get the clouds and the stinkweed, because there was plenty of contention going on. I came really close to becoming a real witch before it was all over.
Imagine that you have been left computer-less, television-less and telephone-less for more than a week.
Having to live without television alone was responsible for a sickness, which lingered on and on.
Almost all of the problems can be laid on the lap of America’s largest and most influential communication organization.
An organization that is not really able to communicate at all. If you have had to deal with them, you know.
I was not able to move the network on which I had been relying because the place where I moved charged a huge fee for that particular business.
Searching the yellow pages I found Comcast. Amazingly enough, the folks on the phone told me if we wanted to hook up the TVs and the computer ourselves, we could go to a store, get all the stuff and have at it.
My daughter, here from La Grange to help me move, decided we could do that, so off we went, found the right store in League City, and came home with four boxes of paraphernalia.
Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.
Daughter Janet got all the wires connected for the main TV, but when it came to fixing the modem, we were up a creek.
Not to worry. My son’s wife, Lisa, has a brilliant son-in-law, Travis, who is a computer whiz. He and his bride, Vanessa, got all the TVs functioning, but not the computer.
Not to fear. We called Comcast and they lined us up a technician for the following week. Since I have suffered through several days of nothingness, another postponement didn’t really upset me.
If nothing else, this whole experience has taught me patience. And a reverence for computer whizzes. And a healthy loathing for a certain telephone company.
That was maximized the day I finally found a technician, who said his company could fix my landline phone.
I did not like my cellphone, but I did learn to use it more efficiently.
For days, I got a dial tone on the landline and was able to call other people. For days, nobody could call in to me on that phone.
The final techie explained that the big company that had possession of that phone did not want to turn it loose.
Finally, after many, many minutes on hold, they did.
Right now, everything is working. Most of the boxes have been unpacked.
There are still lots of things I can’t find. I may never find.
So beware. Downsizing is great if a big house has gotten to be too much for you.
But the side effects may almost be worse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.