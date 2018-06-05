A woman on the phone woke me up from a lovely nap and kept on talking and talking even when I tried to interrupt to tell her she was preaching to the wrong congregation.
I guess she was a Robo call. Robo Cop. Something.
She wanted to sign me up from something that has been going around. The latest reason to spend your money.
She was selling a service policy for my home that would cover any little thing that went wrong, including the plumbing and the appliances — and who knows what else.
She wouldn’t even listen when I tried to tell her I didn’t have a home I needed to protect for all those hazards.
For years, like everybody else, I paid for insurance against fire burning it down or flood filling it up with water or wind blowing it away.
I don’t have to worry about that anymore.
Another guy on the phone yesterday wanted to offer me a price on my house.
I just sold it, I said. And then I laughed, ha, ha. And he snipped at me. “Well, you’re not the only homeowner in the world, you know.” He was hateful.
All this is helping me to create a brand-new bucket list. A different kind of list, in which I divest myself from previous acquisitions and float dreamily on a sea of carelessness.
For years, we all worked hard to attain the American Dream. A home of your own. A castle in the sky. The little white picket fence. And that was all good.
We are meant to be ambitions. To raise a family and take care of them. To make their lives better than our own.
Many of us have attained the dream.
Well, what’s next? Is there a next?
I guess part of the next has become downsizing. More people have asked me about my new home than about anything else I have written, which leads me to believe that a lot of people, although they have not have taken any steps, are also thinking about the “next.”
Here’s the bucket list of things to think about when you decide to minimilize.
I don’t have to pay any more homeowners, windstorm or flood insurance.
I don’t have to pay any more ad valorem taxes.
I don’t have to pay for water or gas, though I still have to fund my electricity, my computer, my television set and my telephone.
I don’t have to hire someone to cut the grass or trim the trees. But I also don’t get to go out and pick up all the pecans.
I don’t have to worry about a broken air conditioner, or disposer or heater.
I don’t have to get someone to spray for bugs, or kill a rat.
I have to walk across the street to get mail out of locked box. And I have to walk my trash across the lawn to the dumpster. I do have to pay the rent.
But I don’t even have to walk down the driveway to get my paper. I just open the door.
How lovely is that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.