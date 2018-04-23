If you have been following the tweets of a certain president, you may have noticed his choice of insulting words is a bit limited. How much news can you call fake? How many people can you call grandstanding liars?
Our national leader needs to learn some new expletives. Hence, this collection of little known words to use when one wants to say something bad about someone.
The list comes form the Merriam-Webster dictionary people. The only one I ever hear before is flibbertigibbet.
This word is of onomatopoeic origin, created from sounds that represent meaningless chatter.
You do know onomatopoeia? The buzz of a saw?
The tintinnabulation of the bells? Words made from sounds.
Anyway, flibbertigibbet means a chatterer.
If you want to describe someone who is contemptible you can call him a dirtbag, or you can use an older word, smachet.
Then there is prickmedainty. Which are three words together, obviously. A prickmedainty is someone who cares too much about his clothing or appearance.
Here’s one we probably never used, but certainly are familiar with. It’s cupboard-lover. It’s a guy who professes love for a certain lady, when what he is really interested in is her cooking.
Fustillug. You may never have heard it, but immediately you know it is not a compliment. It comes from a combination of fusty, which means stale, not fresh and lug, a clumsy, heavy fellow.
Now here’s one we will probably never use. Ultracrepidarian. Too long and unwieldy. It comes from an old story about a Greek painter whose work was criticized by a cobbler, who sad the feet in his picture were drawn wrong. The painter said the man should not judge above his station in life, so this long word means “beyond the sole.” A pun, sort of.
Next up is cumber-world, which describes useless things. Comes from cumber, which means to destroy utterly, and ends up as cumbersome.
You probably know, or have met, a smell-feast. It’s self explanatory, if you think about it. A smell-feast is a sponger who focuses his efforts on being invited to dinner.
Here’s another really long word, which is not so damning as the rest. At least in my point of view.
It’s epistemophiliac, a person who loves knowledge a bit too much. You don’t want to sit next to him at a dinner party. I once knew an epistemophiliac, though not by that name. You could mention that the clouds in the sky were really beautiful and he would give you scientific explanation of all clouds.
Last, but not least, is knipperdolling. Berndt Knipperdolling was an Anabaptist who advocated the baptism and church membership of adults only. His name finally became a symbol for religious fanaticism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.