For the first time ever, I got an email containing the video of a TV commercial.
So I guess it’s time once more to take on the good, the bad and the ugly of those episodes that happen in between the good shows you love.
My friend Mark Chalker, who otherwise has shown pretty good judgment, took the trouble to send a hilarious Doritos commercial, which I had not seen on my regular boob tube watching.
I guess I have been doing an extra amount of pausing and zipping.
The guy in the commercial is eating Doritos and watching a football game. His little dog does everything he can think of to get the man to give him a Dorito. The dog gets more and more frantic, and more and more talented. Finally, he can stand it no longer. He pees on the TV controls and throws the football game into electronic hell.
The guy is amazed. And furious.
So that’s the beginning of a visit to the latest promos.
There’s one that says, simply, “You will find yourself in a Chevrolet.” Well, that’s something to think about. Did you fall from the sky? Did you get scooped up by a passing Chevy while walking down the street? How do you find yourself in a Chevrolet?
There’s another car lady, apparently living permanently in a Chrysler. She sings, does her nails. On and on. Her soccer daughter says, “You can’t choose your parents.” You sure can’t.
Then there is a couple which illustrate other flights of imagination.
There’s a guy wrapped in a package of toilet paper that he thinks is so nice he believes it is a big soft terry cloth robe.
There’s another person, jumping up and down on a package of rolls of the same toilet paper who has it confused, because of its springiness, with a bounce house like you see at children’s parties.
Clearly, both these people are delusional. The world of television commercials is full of delusional people, I think.
Speaking of toilet paper, there are two people, separately involved in sitting on the pot. They are advertising some sort of laxative. This is the absolute bottom in TV fare.
“Are you tired of lugging big bags of dog food?” asks another ad. “Get it delivered.” So it gets delivered to the house and you still have to lug it. Who are they kidding?
My favorite funny one, lately, are the teenage children who come complaining to their various parents that the car won’t go any faster than 65, that the radio won’t play loud enough and that, in the case of one boy’s cellphone, everything keeps going to voicemail.
And the parents all smile knowingly. Smart parents.
