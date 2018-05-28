At the Community Advisory Committee’s most recent meeting, we heard the annual report on air pollution, or lack thereof, in Texas City and environs.
I always think of this as the same old, same old, because the presenters tell us every year that people who live here think we are polluted and all the facts and figures show we are not.
What was new about this year? Well, I think it was the absence of a glass ceiling.
When you think about air, the sky is the limit. Right? So now, it really is, because both of the experts, who explained air monitoring and its results in Texas City-La Marque, were women. Smart women.
Tracie Phillips and Jenna Grandstra came down from Austin with their PhDs in toxicology and impressed everyone in the room, which was a lot of people, with their knowledge and their acumen.
The absence of a glass ceiling in the pollution business, and the whole petro-chemical business, has been true for some time, at least locally.
Every meeting, chairman Jose Boix calls on each of the plant managers to make a report on what’s been going on at their respective industries.
Many of the people making the reports are women, because many of the plants are being managed by women. Hurray for the whole feminine gender.
Each air monitoring report we hear about what’s in the air. Both speakers emphasized that the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency are really higher than are required to maintain good health.
And every year, in every category, we get below the minimum standards.
Once in a while, there’s something to report, like ozone. We’ve been hearing about that recently from the TV weathermen, because when it gets hot and sunshine does a particular number on oxygen in the air, we get an exceedance of ozone. Our local ozone is usually contributed by happenings over Houston.
It never has gotten serious enough to be dangerous, but warnings are always given to little children and to people with lung problems to stay inside during the ozone times. And that’s good. I am one of those who need to stay indoors.
Ozone, and benzene and sulfur dioxide and lots of other things are measured in canisters, which are collected and analyzed by the Texas Committee for Environmental Quality.
One of the scary things they analyze is Fine Particulate Matter. It’s the one I don’t like to think about, because it is made up of particles of material so fine nobody can see them. They lodge in the lungs and cause trouble.
You can smell a lot of the stuff, but the FPMs lurk invisibly. I am glad they are measuring and finding safe levels.
It was interesting to note that when they did measure particulates, they came from sand, which had blown over from the Sahara Desert.
We also get the occasional invasion of smoke, also coming from somewhere outside of our borders.
We need to hope those guys manage to keep their particulates to themselves.
