I went for a run really early the other morning on the West End. This is the time of year that the beach is just perfect. The temperature is cool, but not cold in the morning, and the water is warm enough to swim in without a wetsuit.
There are not many people on the beach on the weekdays, but the weekends are in full swing. As I ran, I noticed some of that colored confetti that’s in the inside of plastic Easter eggs. Later that day, as I drove down the beach making a morning check, I noticed that same type of confetti on the seawall beaches at Stewart Beach and way out by the south jetty.
What is amazing is that right after this weekend, which brought hundreds of thousands of people down to spend time on the beach, there were so few signs that it even happened. I didn’t see any cans or bottles, trash, or signs of illegal campfires. Just little confetti that was too small for our Park Board Coastal Zone Management crews to pick up. And the city crews seem to have gotten all the trash off pretty much any public space on the island as well.
Easter has gotten to be a bigger and bigger beach holiday over the past couple of decades. And just like other big holidays it takes a very large network of overlapping groups to handle a crowd that measures in the hundreds of thousands. This is particularly impressive when you consider Galveston’s population of 48,000, and that our support groups are, for the most part, designed to handle a small population.
As I drove from one end of the island to the other, morning, day and evening, I saw hundreds of dedicated Galvestonian workers. There were cleanup crews working long hours, police security smoothly handling the parks and west beaches, parking ambassadors on the seawall and historical area, police, fire and EMS crews responding to hundreds of emergencies for locals and tourists. And let’s not forget all the people who worked restaurants, tourist attractions, hotels, and stores; or the staff of the hospital and all the emergency clinics that worked overtime to handle all that was thrown at them. Definitely takes a village!
All groups were busy including the beach patrol. We had that magic mix of crowds and current that keeps us moving. By the end of the weekend, we’d moved 2,034 people away from dangerous areas, mostly away from the groins where there are rip currents and drop offs. But we also moved people out of the water in the ship channel, away from areas that have underwater hazards, and closer to shore.
We also handled a number of lost children — mostly at Stewart Beach Park. We responded to a couple of serious medical emergencies and a number of minor ones. Performed nearly 100 enforcements ranging from dogs off leashes to alcohol, glass or fire violations, and helped well over 100 tourists with directions or information.
And the season is just beginning …
