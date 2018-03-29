The young man was in his early 20s, and was wearing a black suit and a black backpack. He was dressed for his own funeral as he stood in ankle deep water.
He had waded out near the causeway bridge. One of the best cops and nicest people you’ll ever meet, Alfredo Lopez, was talking to him in calm, reassuring tones, while standing nearby on the shoreline.
Beach patrol senior lifeguards T.K. Mills and Nikki Harclerode had raced to the causeway after receiving a call from the 911 dispatcher about a suicidal person under the causeway. They parked and T.K. grabbed a rescue board. He wound his way around fire, EMS, and police vehicles and personnel and slipped quietly into the water after the young man, who was slowly walking deeper and deeper.
T.K. told me he was worried about what the guy might have in the backpack, but weighing all the factors decided to take the risk to enter alone, so as not to alarm the young man. As the guy moved farther away from Alfredo, T.K. began to speak to him calmly and quietly. All the other first responders watched from shore, Nikki and others ready to jump in if T.K. needed help.
T.K. started getting worried as the guy walked out to waist deep water, then to his chest and finally all the way up to his neck. T.K. still continued the conversation, attempting to build trust, as he subtly positioned the rescue board in front of the guy. This kept T.K. close, but blocked the man from going deeper. He still had hope that the guy would turn around on his own and walk back to shore. But as T.K. looked into his eyes and realized he wasn’t all the way present, which worried him even more. Suddenly, the worst happened.
The guy stepped into a deeper spot and began to struggle. T.K. moved closer and attempted to pull him up onto the rescue board, but he resisted. They struggled briefly, and T.K. was pulled off of the board. The man struggled a moment more and then slipped under water. T.K. reached underwater and grabbed him and pulled him up to where he could breathe. As soon as he caught his breath they struggled again. After the third time, the man was completely exhausted. T.K. was able to get him up on the rescue board and climbed up behind him. The man put his head down and was unresponsive.
T.K. used this opportunity to quietly paddle slowly to shore. He took his time, careful not to splash water or make any noise so as not to get the man worked up. As he eased into the shallows, first responders got hold of the man and stood him up, walking him to shore to get the help he needed.
T.K. has worked for us off and on for many years, before and after serving his country. He started at 10 in our junior lifeguard program. I’m proud of him and how gracefully he handled this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.